Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land

Companies with foreign shareholders hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land and 76,840 condominium units. The Ministry of Commerce released the figures on Monday.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development, put the total at 1,064,265 rai. That is roughly 1,700 square kilometres, and about 0.33% of Thailand.

The numbers come from a joint exercise with the Department of Lands and the Department of Provincial Administration. They are current to September 4. They cover 144,706 registered entities holding property, and 125,622 of those fall under the department’s supervision.

Juristic persons hold 1,269,326 title deeds in Thailand, covering 4.5 million rai in total. Wholly Thai companies account for the bulk of it.

Foreign-invested companies hold 305,838 of those deeds. That is 24.10% of the deeds and 23.62% of the area.

The department splits them into three tiers by how much of the company foreigners own.

Foreign stake up to 49%: 31,516 companies, 287,176 deeds, 901,596 rai

31,516 companies, 287,176 deeds, 901,596 rai Foreign stake 49.01% to 99.99%: 1,311 companies, 8,633 deeds, 59,077 rai

1,311 companies, 8,633 deeds, 59,077 rai Wholly foreign-owned: 3,450 companies, 10,029 deeds, 103,591 rai

The first tier is by far the largest, at 86.88% of the total. It is also the tier where a genuine joint venture and a nominee arrangement look most alike on paper.

Where the land is

In the up-to-49% tier, the land sits where Thai business sits. Bangkok leads on 36,047 deeds, followed by Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi. Those five hold 47.02% of the tier’s deeds.

Move to wholly foreign-owned companies and the map changes. Chon Buri comes first on 2,580 deeds, then Rayong on 2,006. Bangkok drops out of the top two altogether.

That is the Eastern Economic Corridor, and it is where the factories are. The top five provinces in this tier hold 76.38% of its land by area. No other tier is concentrated anywhere near that tightly.

The condominium figures

Companies hold 244,115 condominium units in Thailand, covering 13.15 million square metres.

Foreign-invested companies hold 76,840 of them, or 31.48%. Almost all of that sits in the up-to-49% tier, at 73,786 units.

Wholly foreign-owned companies hold only 1,179 units between them. The middle tier holds 1,875.

Poonpong was careful about what the numbers do and do not prove. Some of the 36,277 are real partnerships between Thai and foreign investors. Others carry nominee risk.

The department has run deeper checks and passed anything irregular to the agencies with the power to act on it.

Poonpong said the aim is to prosecute cases where Thais hold shares on behalf of foreigners, and to trace the networks behind them nationwide.

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Sources