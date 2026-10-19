Thai man blames ex after foetus remains found outside in Bangkok home

Police are investigating after the remains of a foetus were found inside a plastic container outside a house in Bangkok on October 18. The homeowner blamed his former partner.

Officers from Bang Sao Thong Police Station attended a house in Phasi Charoen district at around 11pm after a woman reported finding the remains outside the property.

Forensic officers, a pathologist from Siriraj Hospital and rescue volunteers accompanied police to the scene. Officers found a white plastic bag hanging from the fence and a plastic container on the ground outside the house.

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An examination of the container revealed the remains, which DailyNews reported were wrapped in blue cloth and believed to be from a foetus at around three to four months’ gestation.

The homeowner, identified as Bank, told police that a food delivery rider had left the plastic bag on his fence earlier that day, claiming someone had ordered food for him. Bank said he had not placed an order and found the delivery unusual, but left the bag untouched without checking its contents.

Bank suspected his former partner, a woman aged around 36, was responsible. He said they had been together for four to five years without marrying and separated six to seven months ago.

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The former couple have a child aged around 18 months. Bank said they had agreed that the woman would care for the child from Friday to Sunday each week. She collected the child earlier on October 18, but he said she had not behaved suspiciously.

Bank acknowledged that the plastic food container belonged to him. He said he had kept it at home before giving it to his former partner four to five days earlier.

He also told police that he knew his former partner had recently suffered a miscarriage, although he did not know who the father was.

Police took Bank to the station for further questioning. Investigators are seeking his former partner to interview her as part of the investigation.

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