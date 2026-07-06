Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight

Thailand has launched a new direct flight route between Dubai and Bangkok with airline flydubai, as the government looks to draw more high-spending tourists from the Middle East.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan said the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) partnered with flydubai, with the inaugural Dubai to Bangkok flight beginning service on July 1.

TAT will follow up with roadshow promotions under the “Amazing Thailand Takes Off with flydubai Roadshow 2026” campaign, held in Dubai on July 7 and in Abu Dhabi on July 8.

Ploythalay said the Middle East, particularly the United Arab Emirates, remains a key long-haul market for Thailand due to its high-spending tourists. Between January 1 and June 21 this year, 188,447 visitors from the Middle East travelled to Thailand, spending an average of more than 100,000 baht per person per trip.

These tourists typically stay in Thailand for 10 to 12 nights, favour five-star hotels and luxury resorts, and often travel in large family groups. The market also has a repeat visitor rate of 65%, which Ploythalay said reflects strong confidence in the quality of Thailand’s tourism services.

The new Dubai to Don Mueang International Airport route currently operates one flight per day. flydubai plans to increase this to two flights daily from September 15, adding around 10,292 extra seats into Thailand over the summer period, from July to August 31.

Ploythalay said the expanded seat capacity is expected to boost travel demand from the Middle East ahead of the year-end tourism season, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a leading destination for the region’s travellers.