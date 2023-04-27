Famous American comedian Conan O’Brien filming in Bangkok (video)

Photo that O'Brien tweeted of himself meeting a fan in Bangkok.

Famous American comedian Conan O’Brien is currently filming in Bangkok, Thailand for a future broadcast. The former late-night talk show host has been updating fans about his progress on social media.

On Tuesday, O’Brien tweeted a photo of himself staring with absolute dread at a scorpion-on-a-stick snack. He wrote…

“The scorpion here is so much better than the scorpion I get at the Glendale Galleria.” Glendale Galleria is a shopping centre in California.

In a tweet last week, O’Brien posted a photo of himself meeting with a fan in Bangkok who came to his show 17 years ago, who kept his Late Night T-shirt.

Although O’Brien is best known for his talk show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, which ran from 1993 to 2009, he has also had great success with his travel show, Conan Without Borders. The show aired from 2015 to 2019 and took O’Brien to places such as Cuba, Armenia, Qatar, Haiti and Greenland.

In August 2021, O’Brien said that he was interested in continuing Conan Without Borders in some capacity after the Covid-19 pandemic. The TBS network also indicated in 2020 that it would continue to broadcast its specials.

O’Brien’s production company, Team Coco, oversees his podcasts and archival material from his long career online. It is not yet known when or where the footage filmed in Thailand will be broadcast, but O’Brien recently spent time reviewing the material his team had shot so far at Workpoint Studios in Bangkok.

O’Brien’s YouTube channel, Conan Behind the Scenes, released a video earlier this week of O’Brien in Thailand. The video shows O’Brien standing in the hot sun with an umbrella, saying…

“Hot. Very hot. Record-setting apparently. We decided to come here.”

It’s always exciting when a celebrity visits Thailand and it will be interesting to see what kind of content O’Brien will produce during his time there. His unique brand of humour should make for an entertaining travel special.