The family of a Thai policewoman who died during cosmetic surgery at a clinic in Bangkok is seeking answers after claiming that the investigation into her death has made no progress for more than three months.

The police officer’s children, Rattanan and Natipa, met Ekkaphop Luangprasert, founder of the Saimai Survive organisation, yesterday, November 18, to request assistance in following up on the case.

The siblings said their mother, an acting police lieutenant colonel, visited a clinic in the Don Mueang area on August 11 for cosmetic surgery.

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At approximately 5pm that day, rescue workers contacted the family and informed them that she had lost consciousness and had not been breathing for more than 30 minutes. They attempted to revive her through CPR had been unsuccessful.

Doctors later confirmed that the woman had died before reaching the hospital. Her reported cause of death was circulatory and respiratory failure.

The family said they contacted the clinic seeking an explanation but received no clear answers. According to the siblings, the clinic postponed two scheduled meetings at a police station, leaving them without an explanation for more than three months.

They also complained that the clinic had offered no apology or taken responsibility for the incident.

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The siblings said they requested CCTV footage from the clinic covering the day of the surgery but were told that the security cameras were not working at the time.

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They also raised concerns about the police investigation, claiming that officers overseeing the case refused to disclose other evidence, saying it could not be shared directly. The family was asked to submit a formal request through a lawyer.

The siblings said the lack of information had made them worry about whether the investigation was being handled fairly.

They maintained that their mother had been healthy, with no known underlying medical conditions or history of drug allergies. She had also been planning to retire in Chiang Mai to care for her elderly parents.

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Ekkaphop said he would contact Metropolitan Police Division 2 Commander Thanongsak Maneechot to request an update on the investigation.

He also plans to ask the Department of Health Service Support to send inspectors to the clinic to examine its operating licence, surgical facilities and emergency equipment.

The department will also be asked to verify whether the doctor who performed the procedure held the required medical licence and followed the appropriate procedures.

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