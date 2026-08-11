Bangkok condo resident pays 65,500 baht after falling rack causes crash

A condominium resident paid 65,500 baht in compensation after a clothes rack fell from a balcony and struck a motorcycle taxi, causing an accident on a road in Bangkok.

The incident happened at around 3pm on July 25 on a road in Soi Sukhumvit 24 outside Bright Sukhumvit 24 condominium in the Khlong Toei district of Bangkok, according to KhaoSod.

Dashcam footage from one of the affected vehicles was later shared with Thai journalist and singer Suthipongse Heart Thatphithakkul, who posted the video on his Facebook account on Sunday, August 10.

The footage showed an object falling from the condominium onto a motorcycle taxi travelling along the road with a passenger. The impact caused the rider to lose control of the motorcycle, which then crashed into two cars.

The object was later identified as a clothes rack that had fallen from one of the condominium rooms. Part of the rack remained attached to the motorcycle taxi passenger when the motorcycle struck the front of one of the cars.

The motorcycle taxi rider, identified as Apirat, and his passenger were injured in the accident. Apirat’s Yamaha motorcycle was damaged, as well as the two other vehicles involved: a Toyota Corolla Cross and a Honda Accord.

The incident prompted concern among social media users, with several people highlighting that the male passenger was not wearing a helmet. Some said the incident demonstrated the importance of wearing a helmet because unexpected accidents can occur.

Other online users urged condominium residents to take greater care when placing or securing clothes racks and other items on balconies. Some also suggested installing barriers around balconies to prevent objects from falling onto people or vehicles below.

The condominium resident later acknowledged responsibility for the incident, confirming that the clothes rack had fallen from the room.

According to KhaoSod, the matter was settled on July 27 after the room owner agreed to compensate everyone affected by the accident. Apirat received 40,000 baht, while his passenger received 10,000 baht.

The driver of the Honda Accord received 5,000 baht, and the owner of the Toyota Corolla Cross received 10,500 baht. The total compensation paid by the condominium room owner was 65,500 baht.

All parties reportedly accepted the compensation and agreed to drop the legal proceedings connected with the Bangkok condominium accident.