Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters

The son of a retired army major general was found dead at his home in Bangkok today, September 25, after allegedly shooting at firefighters responding to a blaze. Investigators found two M60 machine guns, ammunition and suspected explosives inside the property.

Bang Phlat Police Station was alerted at around 9.30am after reports of a fire and gunshots at a two-storey house. Firefighters initially moved in to tackle the blaze but were ordered to withdraw after shots were fired from inside.

Police, tactical units, forensic officers and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel were then called to the scene while firefighters continued working from a safer position.

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After the fire was extinguished, officers entered the property and found a man dead on the second floor. Police identified him as Sarawut Kasorn-in, the son of retired Major General Saman Kasorn-in. The circumstances of his death remain under investigation.

Investigators discovered a large quantity of firearms and ammunition inside the house, including two M60 machine guns and a Desert Eagle handgun. Suspicious explosive devices were also found in another room, forcing officers to pull back while EOD specialists secured the area.

Police cordoned off the surrounding area while bomb disposal teams and forensic officers examined the weapons and explosives. Investigators are now working to establish where they came from and whether they were legally possessed.

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Saman later arrived at the scene and told reporters that the weapons and explosives did not belong to him. He said he did not know where his son had obtained them.

Saman also provided additional background, sharing that the family had previously lived together at the house, but officials from the Legal Execution Department posted a court notice at the property on September 21, requiring family members to leave.

According to Saman, his son remained concerned about more than 20 pets kept at the property, including cats, dogs and an alligator-like fish, and had wanted to return to feed them.

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Saman said his son had become upset over the situation, but stressed that he did not know what triggered today’s events. He also said his son had no known history of psychiatric illness, drug use or drinking problems.

Police are continuing to investigate the fire, the gunfire directed towards emergency personnel, the man’s death and the origin of the weapons and explosive devices found inside the property.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.

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