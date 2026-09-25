Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 25, 2026, 4:56 PM
2 minutes read
Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters
Photo via MGR Online

The son of a retired army major general was found dead at his home in Bangkok today, September 25, after allegedly shooting at firefighters responding to a blaze. Investigators found two M60 machine guns, ammunition and suspected explosives inside the property.

Bang Phlat Police Station was alerted at around 9.30am after reports of a fire and gunshots at a two-storey house. Firefighters initially moved in to tackle the blaze but were ordered to withdraw after shots were fired from inside.

Police, tactical units, forensic officers and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel were then called to the scene while firefighters continued working from a safer position.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters | News by Thaiger
Gunfire from inside the home | Photo via MGR Online

After the fire was extinguished, officers entered the property and found a man dead on the second floor. Police identified him as Sarawut Kasorn-in, the son of retired Major General Saman Kasorn-in. The circumstances of his death remain under investigation.

Investigators discovered a large quantity of firearms and ammunition inside the house, including two M60 machine guns and a Desert Eagle handgun. Suspicious explosive devices were also found in another room, forcing officers to pull back while EOD specialists secured the area.

Police cordoned off the surrounding area while bomb disposal teams and forensic officers examined the weapons and explosives. Investigators are now working to establish where they came from and whether they were legally possessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saman later arrived at the scene and told reporters that the weapons and explosives did not belong to him. He said he did not know where his son had obtained them.

Related Articles
Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters | News by Thaiger
Weapons cache | Photo via MGR Online

Saman also provided additional background, sharing that the family had previously lived together at the house, but officials from the Legal Execution Department posted a court notice at the property on September 21, requiring family members to leave.

According to Saman, his son remained concerned about more than 20 pets kept at the property, including cats, dogs and an alligator-like fish, and had wanted to return to feed them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saman said his son had become upset over the situation, but stressed that he did not know what triggered today’s events. He also said his son had no known history of psychiatric illness, drug use or drinking problems.

Police are continuing to investigate the fire, the gunfire directed towards emergency personnel, the man’s death and the origin of the weapons and explosive devices found inside the property.

Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters | News by Thaiger
Weapons cache | Photo via MGR Online

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.

In related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 25, 2026, 4:56 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Pattaya cannabis farm fire leaves residents and rescuers dizzy Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis farm fire leaves residents and rescuers dizzy

30 minutes ago
Resort owner says &#8216;animals are part nature&#8217; after guest encounters snake, geckos Pattaya News

Resort owner says ‘animals are part nature’ after guest encounters snake, geckos

32 minutes ago
Phuket voted top wellness destination by Canadians in 2026 Tourism News

Phuket voted top wellness destination by Canadians in 2026

52 minutes ago
AirAsia restores 10 Asian routes for 2026 high season Aviation News

AirAsia restores 10 Asian routes for 2026 high season

1 hour ago
Anutin rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange Business News

Anutin rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

1 hour ago
Pattaya raises red flags after six boats sink in rough seas Pattaya News

Pattaya raises red flags after six boats sink in rough seas

2 hours ago
Parents await autopsy after six month old son dies at carers&#8217; flat Bangkok News

Parents await autopsy after six month old son dies at carers’ flat

3 hours ago
Phuket cop accidentally shoots mother dead while handling gun Phuket News

Phuket cop accidentally shoots mother dead while handling gun

3 hours ago
Piak Poster, Thai cinema pioneer and National Artist, dies aged 93 Entertainment

Piak Poster, Thai cinema pioneer and National Artist, dies aged 93

3 hours ago
Maid jailed for six years after putting disinfectant in toddler&#8217;s milk Bangkok News

Maid jailed for six years after putting disinfectant in toddler’s milk

4 hours ago
Officer seeks aid as brothers search bins to feed ill mother Thailand News

Officer seeks aid as brothers search bins to feed ill mother

4 hours ago
Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks Aviation News

Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks

5 hours ago
Expensive cars, cheap manners at Phetchabun hospital Thailand News

Expensive cars, cheap manners at Phetchabun hospital

5 hours ago
Bangkok plans 2,320 electric buses under 8.4 billion baht overhaul Transport News

Bangkok plans 2,320 electric buses under 8.4 billion baht overhaul

6 hours ago
Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, meth, and overstay Bangkok News

Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, meth, and overstay

6 hours ago
Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin Crime News

Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin

7 hours ago
Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes Bangkok News

Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes

7 hours ago
Taxi apps get scorecard system as licence rule bites Thailand News

Taxi apps get scorecard system as licence rule bites

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 25 September: heavy rain in 48 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 25 September: heavy rain in 48 provinces

10 hours ago
Udon Thani records youngest pregnancy involving 9 year old girl and 13 year old boy Thailand News

Udon Thani records youngest pregnancy involving 9 year old girl and 13 year old boy

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 450 baht tourist fee nears public deadline Tourism News

Thailand’s 450 baht tourist fee nears public deadline

23 hours ago
AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family Bangkok News

AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family

1 day ago
Father arrested over alleged rape of daughter, 14, after she phoned mother for help Crime News

Father arrested over alleged rape of daughter, 14, after she phoned mother for help

1 day ago
Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s car Crime News

Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man’s car

1 day ago
Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process Visa Information

Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleParents await autopsy after six month old son dies at carers’ flat