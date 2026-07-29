GMM TV says guard, Chinese fan drop complaints after festival scuffle

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 3:02 PM
2 minutes read
GMM TV says guard, Chinese fan drop complaints after festival scuffle | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ซ้อเปา - เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok called for further investigation by Thai authorities, accusing a Thai security guard of using excessive force against a Chinese woman during the International Novel Festival 2026, after footage of the incident circulated widely online.

The International Novel Festival 2026 is being held at Samyan Mitrtown from July 24 to August 2, featuring book exhibitions and fan meetings with Thai performers whose performances are based on popular novels.

The incident occurred on July 25 during a fan meeting, when a Chinese fan was accused by other attendees of cutting the queue and failing to follow event rules.

According to videos shared on social media, event security approached the Chinese woman, who was wearing an orange shirt, and attempted to escort her from the queue.

Thai guard clash with Chinese woman
Photo via Facebook/ ซ้อเปา – เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

The footage appeared to show her remaining seated while looking at her mobile phone and resisting efforts by security staff to remove her.

Another video showed the woman being escorted away from the venue by security personnel. During the escort, the Chinese woman kicked a female Thai security guard. Moments later, the guard moved in front of the Chinese national, wrapped her arms around her and took her to the ground.

Following the incident, GMMTV, which organised the fan meeting and manages the participating artists, announced that the security guard had been temporarily suspended while the incident was reviewed.

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The decision drew mixed reactions online. Some people supported the security guard, arguing she had been carrying out her duties after the Chinese woman allegedly violated event rules and initiated physical contact.

Thai guard accused of using excessive force on Chinese woman
Photo via Facebook/ ซ้อเปา – เรื่องนี้ต้องใส่ใจ

Others criticised GMMTV’s event management, calling on the company to review its queuing system and security procedures to better protect attendees and staff.

The incident also attracted attention on Chinese social media, where some users argued the Chinese woman was subjected to excessive force.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok later issued a statement condemning what it described as excessive force against a Chinese citizen and called on Thai authorities to investigate the incident and clarify the circumstances.

The embassy’s statement prompted thousands of responses from Thai social media users, receiving more than 14,000 comments and 16,000 reactions.

Many urged officials to review all available footage before reaching conclusions. Some commenters argued that the woman had initiated the physical confrontation.

Chinese embassy demands criticised Thai guard for using excessive force on its citizen
Photo via X/ @b_wwiie

On July 28, GMMTV released a second statement confirming that both the security guard and the Chinese woman had filed complaints against each other following the incident. The company said both parties later attended mediation and agreed to withdraw their complaints.

GMMTV also announced that the temporary suspension of the security guard had been lifted and that she had returned to work.

The company urged the public not to disclose the personal information of either party or post comments containing threats, insults or hate speech that could escalate the situation.

GMMTV apologised to fans affected by the incident, reaffirmed that it treats all participants equally regardless of nationality and said it would improve event management procedures for future activities.

The incident continued to generate discussion online, with the hashtag #bangmmtv remaining among the trending topics on the Thai X platform.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 3:02 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.