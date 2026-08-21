Elderly Thai man appeals for help after bank, police fail to explain missing money

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 21, 2026, 4:33 PM
2 minutes read
Elderly Thai man appeals for help after bank, police fail to explain missing money | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

An 83 year old Thai man is seeking an investigation, claiming 615,600 baht was missing from his bank account without his knowledge, while more than 2 million baht he deposited later failed to appear in the account balance.

The elderly man, Thanaphon Phutthaphong, appealed to DailyNews to report his story, hoping public attention would lead to a serious investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Thanaphon said he discovered irregularities in his savings account at a bank branch in the Wat Phraya Krai area of Bang Kho Laem district, Bangkok. The name of the bank has not been disclosed.

Thanaphon said his account previously held about 1.6 million baht. He later discovered two withdrawals recorded on October 21, 2024, for 536,977.41 baht and 78,622.59 baht, totalling 615,600 baht.

Bank book
Photo by Wittybear via Getty Images

He also said he made several deposits during 2024 and 2025 worth more than 2 million baht in total. However, he claimed the account balance did not increase in line with the amounts he had deposited.

Thanaphon said he had not previously checked his bank book in detail due to his age, prompting him to seek an explanation from the bank manager after discovering the irregularities.

According to Thanaphon, the manager told him that the disputed withdrawals had been made by him. However, when he asked to see CCTV footage showing the transactions, he was reportedly told that the relevant footage was unavailable.

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Thanaphon said the lack of CCTV footage left him unable to determine how the money had been withdrawn. He subsequently filed a complaint with Yan Nawa Police Station on April 23, asking officers to investigate the disputed transactions.

Withdraw money at bank
Photo by Syda Productions via Canva

He said there had been no clear progress since the complaint was filed. He also tried contacting the investigating officer by phone and LINE but was unable to reach the officer.

Thanaphon said the investigator last informed him that police had contacted the bank manager to request relevant documents. However, the manager reportedly said the bank could not provide certain documents because they were important records that the bank was required to retain.

Police also reportedly told Thanaphon that CCTV footage provided by the bank showed him inside the bank but did not show him on the date when the disputed withdrawals were made.

Bank account
Photo by Ponsulak via Getty Images

Thanaphon said he plans to seek assistance from another police station. He said he wants only a clear explanation of what happened to his money and fair treatment.

Thanaphon also expressed concern that his efforts to investigate the disputed transactions could potentially put him in danger if influential people were involved. He asked that the bank account dispute be considered as one possible line of investigation if he suffers any harm.

DailyNews reported that it is seeking further information from police and the bank to establish what happened to the disputed transactions.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 21, 2026, 4:33 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.