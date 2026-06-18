Elderly man, 75, fined for riding e-scooter through busy intersection

Bangkok traffic police tracked down and fined a 75 year old man after dashcam footage of him riding a three-wheeled e-scooter through heavy traffic at the five-way Lat Phrao intersection circulated widely on social media.

The clip, first shared on June 10 by Kapook, showed the elderly man riding slowly along the middle of the road at the intersection. He was seen wearing dark sunglasses, and his e-scooter bore seemingly fake registration plates.

The person recording the footage can be heard saying: “That’s the Lat Phrao five-way junction, uncle. It’s very dangerous. If anyone is his child or grandchild, please come and look after him.”

Online commenters widely expressed concern about the incident.

On June 17, Viphawadi traffic police located the man and brought him in for a fine and a legal explanation. Police said the investigation had involved gathering evidence over several days after the footage came to their attention.

Officers used the encounter to issue a broader public reminder that electric scooters, certain electric bicycles, electric three-wheeled bikes, and motorised suitcases are not permitted on public roads in Thailand.

Police said these vehicles do not meet traffic law requirements and pose a danger to both their riders and other road users. Officers shared no details regarding the fine or the fake registration plates at the time of publication.

Viphawadi traffic police said they were particularly concerned about elderly riders and their families, urging people to choose vehicles suited to the environment they are travelling in and to avoid riding such vehicles on busy roads.

This news comes as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has begun upgrading traffic lights at intersections city-wide to an adaptive system that uses CCTV and AI to adjust signals in real time.

Announced in February 2026, the BMA plans to expand the rollout further this year.