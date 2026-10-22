Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok’s Sathorn pier

Eight people were injured when a passenger boat slammed into the pontoon at Bangkok’s Sathorn pier on Thursday afternoon, October 22, in an accident that sent six of them to one hospital and two to another.

The Ruamkatanyu rescue unit for Rama 3 and Yannawa said the boat hit the landing stage at Taksin Bridge pier, on the Phra Nakhon side, at 1.50pm. All eight were treated as green cases, the least serious triage category.

Three men and three women were taken to Samitivej Chinatown Hospital and two women to Lerdsin Hospital, none of them reported seriously hurt.

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Foreign nationals were among the injured, according to an early report, which did not give their nationalities or how many were involved.

The vessel was a two-deck passenger boat operated by Chao Phraya Express Boat, and it lost control on its approach to the pier.

Emergency services were alerted at 2.25pm, 35 minutes after the time the rescue unit gave for the collision.

Sathorn pier sits beneath Saphan Taksin BTS station and is the main interchange between the Skytrain and the river boats. Commuters use it to reach the northern suburbs, and tourists to reach Wat Arun and the Grand Palace.

The cause has not been established. Officers were at the pier questioning those involved on Thursday afternoon, and the rescue unit said it would report any development.

The operator has been here before. A Chao Phraya Express Boat shuttle that had left Sathorn pier collided with an empty chartered tour boat under Pinklao Bridge in August 2024.

Four passengers were hurt in that crash, two of them Canadian men with head and leg injuries, and the Marine Department seized both skippers’ licences and ordered the vessels out of service.

If the department takes the same course here, the boat and its skipper would come off the river until the cause is settled. No comment from the department or from the operator had been reported by Thursday evening, and no figure has been given for the damage to the pontoon.

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