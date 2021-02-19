DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Bangkok
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Located in the heart of Bangkok City, Thailand. Just a few metres away from the Saphan Khwai BTS station, ‘DUMBO BKK’ offers a fine mixture of jazz, great food and original cocktails. Bringing you back to the urban tenors of the late 1940s – early 1950s, New York. Som, one of our new Thaiger Vloggers sneaks in, and brings us her impressions of the place. Let’s check it out!
Protests
Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has denied reports that the Thai musician and anti-government activist, Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka, “Ammy” has been arrested. The musician and 2 other people are suspected of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King. The Bangkok Post reports that his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Piya Tawichai from the MPB says there is no record of the musician being taken into custody. He was responding to local media reports that Chai-amorn had been arrested.
“We haven’t received any report that Mr Chai-amorn was arrested or put in police custody.”
Chai-amorn and 2 others face charges of lèse majesté, arson, and violation of the Computer Crimes Act. They are suspected of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King outside Klongprem Central Prison in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok in the early hours of Sunday morning. They also face charges of damaging state property.
It’s understood officers conducted a search for the musician yesterday, following the Criminal Court’s approval of arrest warrants for the 3 suspects. Piya says the MPB has sufficient evidence to back up the charges, including CCTV footage at the scene of the crime. It’s reported that Chai-amorn got out of a vehicle in order to set fire to the portrait, while the other 2 suspects remained in the car.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
PM defends measures used against Sunday protesters
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha has defended police action against protesters taking part in Sunday’s anti-government rally in Bangkok. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets in an effort to drive protesters back from the PM’s residence at the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, King’s Guard. The PM insists the actions were in line with international standards.
“I insist the crowd-control measures were in accordance with international standards and police did not violate the protesters’ rights.”
The PM has also criticised some media outlets for their reporting of the rally, claiming they only focused on officers’ use of force against protesters. 33 people were injured at the rally – 23 police officers and 10 protesters. One police officer, named in a Bangkok Post report as Wiwat Sinprasert, died of heart failure. 22 protesters have been arrested, 4 of whom are minors who will have their cases heard in the Central Juvenile and Family Court.
Phukphong Phongpetra from the MPB says the use of rubber bullets was necessary in order to stop things getting out of control. He says protesters also gathered outside Din Daeng and Suthisarn police stations, where they set fire to police cars. He claims 90 officers were injured in the clashes, with 27 receiving hospital treatment.
National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says the measures used by police were not aimed at dispersing protesters, but rather to arrest anyone using violence against officers. He claims this latest protest was different to others, in that some activists kicked things off by attacking police officers.
“We’ve discussed it several times that we will enforce the laws where necessary. If the protesters didn’t harm officers or destroy barriers, we wouldn’t have had to act. And the protesters, they were unable to control each other.”
Opposition politicians have slammed the measures used against protesters, with Rangsiman Rome from the Move Forward Party claiming police fired rubber bullets at random and not at any particular targets.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1
Coming up today… the fallout from yesterday’s latest protest violence in Bangkok, the first vaccine in Thailand who got it, and a major drug haul along the Mekong.
But first we’ll start up north where Lampang Province is joining other northern provinces todday by putting a total fire ban in place from today, March 1, until the end of April. Chiang Mai also started a ban on all deliberately lit fires from today and Lamphun, just south of Chiang Mai, already has one in place.
The bans are timely after a horrid weekend of air pollution in many of Thailand’s provinces over the long weekend, even as far south as the tourist destination of Phuket where visibility was down to about 1 kilometre and the smell of smoke was noticeable.
Whilst up in the north… 4 Thai women were arrested at a security checkpoint in Tak’s Mae Sot district after they illegally crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand.
Illegal casinos and fancy hi-so massage parlours in Myanmar in areas near the border, have attracted wealthy Thais and Burmese. The establishments have also attracted plenty of Thais looking for well-paid work across the border.
In a major bust along the Mekong River, a notorious hotzone for drug trafficking, border patrol police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis from a boat along the Nakhon Pathom riverbank, bordering Laos.
Now to the weekend violence as the protests resume where they left off last year…
At least 22 people were arrested during the major Bangkok protest yesterday. It turned violent as pro-democracy activists marched toward the Thai PM’s residence. It’s been reported that one officer died during the rally, reportedly due to heart failure.
At least 33 people were injured… that includes 23 police officers. The clashes happened in front of 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road and involved around 1,500-2,000 activists from the Restart Democracy movement, part of the Free Youth group. The group has been protesting against the government and calling for reform of the country’s constitution and monarchy since protests began in July of last year.
And Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine campaign started with Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul who received the first of China’s Sinovac vaccine yesterday. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was initially planned to be the first to kick off Thailand’s immunisation plan with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but due to problems with paperwork, the PM’s injection was postponed.
Robert Bunker
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 7:41 pm
Dumbo might well also reflect the intellectual direction Thaiger seems to be heading in lately. Sad to see.
Michael
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:34 pm
Why always so negative? I understand the criticism of Thailand’s “democratically elected government”. But even a video about a rooftop bar is not good? If you don’t want to watch it, there is no one to force you.
Issan John
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:28 pm
Robert B, I couldn’t agree more.
Aren’t bars in Bangkok closed, so WTF is the point in this?
Roger C
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8:18 pm
I didn’t know Saphan Khwai was the heart of the city.
Michael
Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:41 am
Heart of the city is Nana. Everything else is suburbs.
Ynwaps
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:05 pm
One day roof top bars are being raided by gold helmets. Another day they’re being promoted in the media. Wtf?
Konstantin
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:29 pm
Garnishing one’s report with juicy words such as “fascinating”, “awesome”, “captivating” won’t conceal the bitter truth behind all that decorative entourage…in fact, people just consume poison via alcohol, smell and inhale toxic smoke and pollution from surrounding area, listen to somewhat “intellectual” music and never ending street noise, see multiple concrete and steel walls, thus rapidly destructing themselves…while being convinced they’re relaxing, progressing and enjoying life.
Somchai
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:09 pm
Cringy,scripted,paid for advertising, for a business in the middle of nowhere, a few jazz vinyl and leather sofas in an old soviet looking concrete mess. Nah,
London Al
Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:32 am
Sounds great, wish I could go there
James Pate
Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 7:40 am
Not my kind of place, but ok, I’m not the arbiter of taste here. The mixture of alcohol and narrow stairs doesn’t appeal to me; neither does the mixture of non-alcoholic drinks and PM 2.5. Don’t much care for the absurd name and 100 dollar bill either, but that’s just me. To each his own.