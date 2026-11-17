A Thai man was arrested for drink-driving after hitting a motorcycle carrying an actress and her rider on Lang Suan Road in Bangkok yesterday, November 16, then attempting to escape and crashing into a police motorcycle.

The victims were identified as 33 year old motorcycle rider Pitchayut Mohamadbarahem and his passenger, 30 year old actress and influencer Papimol Langsap.

According to Lumphini police, the car struck their motorcycle before the driver sped away towards Sarasin Road.

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Traffic officers pursued the vehicle and signalled for the driver to stop, but he allegedly refused and struck a police motorcycle, damaging it.

Police eventually stopped the car and arrested the driver near Sarasin intersection.

The two injured victims received first aid before being taken to Vimut Theparin Hospital for treatment.

The driver, identified only as Phanu, appeared agitated, spoke incoherently and smelled of alcohol when officers approached him.

Police took him to Lumphini Police Station for an alcohol test, which recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 204 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of blood.

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Phanu told investigators he worked as a documentary film director and had consumed shots of alcohol at a restaurant before driving.

He was charged with drink-driving and driving without regard for public safety, resulting in injuries and damage to property, including the police motorcycle. He was subsequently handed over to investigators at Lumphini Police Station.

Phanu previously made headlines on June 13, 2019, after speeding and cutting in front of Thai actor and singer Louis Scott’s car on the Bang Na to Din Daeng expressway. He pleaded guilty to reckless driving, and the Phra Khanong Provincial Court imposed a one-month prison sentence, which was substituted with detention.

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