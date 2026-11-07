Don Mueang drug checks with sniffer dogs target international flights

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read
Don Mueang drug checks with sniffer dogs target international flights
Photo courtesy of Thairath

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) ran random drug checks on passengers and luggage on international flights at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport yesterday, November 6, with sniffer dogs covering both arrivals and departures. The ONCB said the searches found nothing illegal and that random checks at the airport will continue.

The operation was run under the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF), a joint anti-drug programme that brings together the ONCB, the Customs Department, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and other agencies, and it also drew in Don Mueang airport staff and security officers from AirAsia.

Officers chose bags at random and used K9 detection dogs to support the searches, which the ONCB said were intended to make screening for smuggled drugs more effective.

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The ONCB said it and its partner agencies will keep up random checks and surveillance inside Don Mueang, and will analyse intelligence on smuggling behaviour to assess risk and to identify people and countries it considers high risk for drug trafficking, using those findings to plan targeted inspections.

Don Mueang drug checks with sniffer dogs target international flights | News by Thaiger

The board described the checks as part of the national plan declaring a war on drugs, under which it said every relevant agency would step up surveillance of all smuggling channels, with the aim of breaking up trafficking networks and stopping Thailand from becoming a transit route for international drug shipments.

The drug checks are separate from two other screening changes that travellers at Don Mueang have met in recent weeks. Since November 1, the airport has used manual pat-downs instead of handheld metal detectors when a passenger needs further checks after the walk-through detector or body scanner, and it warned that security lines may take longer at busy times when it announced the switch to pat-down searches.

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Under Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) rules in force since October 16, security staff can also open checked bags when screening raises reasonable suspicion, and in the first week from October 16 to 22 Don Mueang staff opened 927 bags and found 1,122 prohibited or non-compliant items, mostly power banks, lighters and e-cigarettes.

Don Mueang drug checks with sniffer dogs target international flights | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath
Don Mueang drug checks with sniffer dogs target international flights | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thairath

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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