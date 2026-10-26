Don Mueang opens 927 checked bags and finds 1,122 banned items

Don Mueang International Airport reported finding 1,122 prohibited or non-compliant items in 927 checked bags during the first seven days of Thailand’s new baggage inspection rules, which took effect on October 16.

The new measures were introduced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and allow authorised airport security personnel to open checked baggage without the owner being present when screening raises reasonable suspicion of prohibited or potentially dangerous items.

The airport’s findings covered the period from October 16 to 22. Power banks, lighters, electronic cigarettes and other battery-powered devices were among the items identified during inspections.

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Under the new procedures, security officers must record the inspection on video and place a Notice of Baggage Inspection inside any bag they open. The notice informs the owner that the luggage has been searched.

Pokpong Suwanmolee, acting director of Don Mueang Airport, said officers could open baggage when there were reasonable grounds to suspect that it contained prohibited items.

Passengers are advised to check their luggage carefully before departure to ensure it complies with aviation safety requirements. Power banks and spare lithium batteries must be carried in cabin baggage rather than checked luggage, subject to applicable capacity limits and airline requirements.

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The airport also recommends using recognised baggage locks, such as TSA-approved locks, which authorised personnel can open and secure again during an inspection. Other locks may need to be cut or bypassed if officers cannot access the bag, potentially resulting in damage.

Passengers are also advised to keep valuables, important documents and essential personal belongings out of checked baggage.

Pokpong said Don Mueang would continue enforcing the inspection measures and urged passengers to cooperate with airport security staff.

The new procedures are intended to prevent prohibited and potentially dangerous items from being carried in aircraft holds while making baggage inspections traceable and accountable.

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