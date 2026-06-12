Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 2:04 PM
172 1 minute read
Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A Burmese man is suspected of the murder of his wife, whose dismembered body was found in a plastic container in the Ratchaprarop area of Bangkok.

The case came to light when a relative reported a 34 year old Myanmar woman missing to Din Daeng Police Station. The woman, who worked at a restaurant in Khlong Toei, could not be contacted since June 9.

The relative told police she lived in a three-storey condominium in Soi Ratchaprarop 14 and requested officers to check the property.

Police, accompanied by Ruam Katanyu Foundation rescuers, entered a second-floor room where they detected a strong odour. Inside, they found a plastic container holding human remains believed to be the missing Burmese woman.

Dismembered body found in Bangkok condo
Photo via KhaoSod

Officers said parts of the body were concealed in the container, while other remains were not found at the scene. The remains have been sent to Ramathibodhi Hospital for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause of death.

A relative told police they suspect the woman’s husband may be involved, citing a possible motive linked to jealousy. The man reportedly works as a cook at an entertainment venue on Phetchaburi Road.

Investigators said the couple had argued on June 5. On June 12, the husband was seen picking the woman up from her workplace.

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CCTV footage reviewed by police shows a man believed to be the husband leaving the condominium with a large suitcase before the discovery of the body.

Burmese man suspected in murder of wife in Bangkok condo
Photo via KhaoSod

Police are collecting forensic evidence from the room and questioning residents in the building and nearby areas as part of efforts to locate the person responsible.

A similar case was reported in Pattaya in February, when two Russian men were arrested for killing and dismembering a fellow Russian national. The pair buried the victim’s body parts separately, but a local’s pet dog unearthed them.

In 2023, a Polish man was arrested for the alleged murder and dismemberment of his Ukrainian girlfriend at a condominium in Bangkok. He tried to flee the country to avoid arrest, but was eventually apprehended in a border province.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 12, 2026, 2:04 PM
172 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.