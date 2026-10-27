Delivery riders criticised after dropping liquid bag from Bangkok BTS station

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 5:15 PM
1 minute read
Delivery riders criticised after dropping liquid bag from Bangkok BTS station
Photo via Channel 8

Two Thai delivery riders defended their actions after a video appeared to show one of them dropping a bag of liquid from an escalator at Siam BTS Station in Bangkok, prompting criticism on social media.

The footage circulated online and led to calls for BTS Skytrain officials and police to investigate. Some viewers initially believed the bag contained urine and had been thrown at motorcycle taxi riders waiting below the station.

The video showed two men standing on an escalator, with one holding a plastic bag containing a dark brown liquid. The person recording the footage could be heard saying, “Dropping a bag of pee on taxi riders! He’s so stubborn! Look at the pee bag in his hand! Hey, who did you drop it on? The taxi drivers?”

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Liquid bag dropped from Siam BTS Station
Photo via Channel 8

The bag was dropped onto the walkway below. Both men then ran away. Some media reports suggested that motorcycle taxi riders waiting in the area were the intended targets.

However, a taxi rider who spoke to Channel 8 said he and his colleagues no longer waited beneath the station after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reorganised the area. He added that none of them had been hit and that they learned about the incident through news reports.

Channel 8 later identified the man who recorded the video and reported that both men were delivery riders. In an interview, the man said the liquid was not urine, as suggested in the recording, but a kratom drink.

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Kratom tea
Photo by Ninetechno via Getty Images

He claimed that their friends were standing below the station and that the bag had been dropped as a prank. He maintained that no motorcycle taxi riders were present at the time.

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The incident drew criticism online, with users saying the behaviour was inappropriate and could disturb people using the station.

Pathum Wan Police Station reportedly summoned both men for questioning. The available report did not confirm whether formal charges had been filed or what legal action, if any, would follow.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 27, 2026, 5:15 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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