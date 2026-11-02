Chinese passenger caught with 8,900 weight loss pens at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 5:11 PM
1 minute read
Chinese passenger caught with 8,900 weight loss pens at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport seized 8,900 illegal weight-loss injection pens from a Chinese passenger arriving from Bangladesh on October 31.

The Customs Department reported the arrest on its official Facebook page on November 1. Officials said the pens were found in two suitcases, with the estimated value being more than 5.34 million baht.

Santhani Phairattanakorn, an officer at the airport’s passenger inspection office, said the pens contained GLP-1 injections, which are controlled in Thailand as a special-category drug. She said the products were not registered and had no approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Illegal weight loss injections seized
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

The department said bringing the items into Thailand violated the Customs Act and the Drug Act. The passenger was reportedly in police custody for legal proceedings. The Facebook post did not specify the charges or possible penalties.

In May, customs officials reported seizing 137 packs of Tirzepatide injections, valued at 2.13 million baht, from another Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The passenger had also travelled from Bangladesh. The injections were described as a diabetes or weight loss treatment.

Weight loss pens
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

On the same day, three other Chinese nationals were arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya in connection with drug trafficking. The crystal meth had been disguised as snacks and food products. The suspects were transferred to Yannawa Police Station to face legal proceedings.

In October, a Chinese man was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport for stealing cash and credit cards from two victims on board a flight. The total loss was over 293,000 baht.

Related Articles

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 5:11 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Food delivery rider sets off fire alarm after getting stuck inside condo Thailand News

Food delivery rider sets off fire alarm after getting stuck inside condo

2 hours ago
Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles Business News

Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles

2 hours ago
Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street Crime News

Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street

3 hours ago
Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy Politics News

Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy

4 hours ago
Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket&#8217;s Bang Tao Beach Phuket News

Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl

6 hours ago
Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion Business News

Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion

6 hours ago
3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room Crime News

3 year old Myanmar boy killed in Chumphon rented room

7 hours ago
Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches Pattaya News

Fake cosplaying delivery rider arrested over slew of Pattaya bag snatches

7 hours ago
15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course Central Thailand News

15 year old golfer critically hurt by lightning at Chachoengsao golf course

8 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi to shrink duty-free shops for pick-up counters, premium service Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi to shrink duty-free shops for pick-up counters, premium service

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 2 November: thundershowers in 46 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 2 November: thundershowers in 46 provinces, Bangkok showers

11 hours ago
Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht Thailand News

Thailand tightens checks on cash deposits over 5 million baht

1 day ago
Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents Tourism News

Thailand unveils 100 baht travel vouchers for Thai, foreign residents

1 day ago
Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised

1 day ago
Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre Thailand News

Myanmar bombs near Thai border village damage health centre

1 day ago
Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border to stay shut until demands met

1 day ago
Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing Bangkok News

Motorbike hits foreign teacher on Bangkok zebra crossing

1 day ago
German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated Pattaya News

German falls asleep frying chicken, Pattaya condo evacuated

1 day ago
Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand Thailand News

Japan arrests high school student for smuggling tortoises from Thailand

1 day ago
Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple Thailand News

Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple

1 day ago
South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok Bangkok News

South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok

1 day ago
Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops Crime News

Vietnamese driver crashes SUV into Nonthaburi shops

1 day ago
Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets Pattaya News

Chinese tourists brawl with Thai workers over filthy Pattaya toilets

1 day ago
Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat Crime News

Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai royalist groups beat migrant worker leader at Bangkok UN protest