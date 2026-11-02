Chinese passenger caught with 8,900 weight loss pens at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport seized 8,900 illegal weight-loss injection pens from a Chinese passenger arriving from Bangladesh on October 31.

The Customs Department reported the arrest on its official Facebook page on November 1. Officials said the pens were found in two suitcases, with the estimated value being more than 5.34 million baht.

Santhani Phairattanakorn, an officer at the airport’s passenger inspection office, said the pens contained GLP-1 injections, which are controlled in Thailand as a special-category drug. She said the products were not registered and had no approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

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The department said bringing the items into Thailand violated the Customs Act and the Drug Act. The passenger was reportedly in police custody for legal proceedings. The Facebook post did not specify the charges or possible penalties.

In May, customs officials reported seizing 137 packs of Tirzepatide injections, valued at 2.13 million baht, from another Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The passenger had also travelled from Bangladesh. The injections were described as a diabetes or weight loss treatment.

On the same day, three other Chinese nationals were arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya in connection with drug trafficking. The crystal meth had been disguised as snacks and food products. The suspects were transferred to Yannawa Police Station to face legal proceedings.

In October, a Chinese man was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport for stealing cash and credit cards from two victims on board a flight. The total loss was over 293,000 baht.

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