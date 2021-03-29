Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok starting April 1 | Thaiger

With bars and nightclubs now back open, Bangkok police plan to crackdown on drink driving. DUI checkpoints will be set up around the city starting on April 1, according to Thai media.

Bangkok is still classified as an “orange zone” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In orange zones, bars and nightclubs are ordered to close at 11pm while in yellow zones, the venues are ordered to close at midnight.

Despite the restrictions on hours, bars and nightclubs in Bangkok have been past 11pm. Some until 2am, still selling alcohol as usual. Nightlife is nearly back to normal.

Reports don’t say exactly where the checkpoints will be, but Bangkok station chiefs have been told to set up the alcohol checks in areas where there are frequent accidents.

Bangkok police must be in uniform at the drink driving checkpoints. Police checkpoints must also have clear signage. The station chief must be named and police must name the officer in charge.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

