Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase

CP All announced legal action against a Thai couple following a rampage at a 7-Eleven store on Saturday, July 4, after he failed to secure concert tickets.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media, gaining a lot of attention from Thai online users. One Thai TikTok user, @namebyyours, alleged that the couple purchased concert tickets for resale at inflated prices, although this has not been verified.

The couple were trying to get tickets for the upcoming Duang Go Round concert on August 15. The concert will feature performances from various artists from the boys’ love series Duang with You.

Tickets were priced between 1,500 and 7,900 baht. According to the ticket resale marketplace website Tixxa, some of the tickets were resold for up to 18,000 baht.

In the video shared by the TikToker, a man and a woman were seen arguing with employees at the convenience store. The man shouted at the cashiers and blamed the staff for his inability to obtain concert tickets. He claimed he had successfully purchased tickets at other branches and accused the store of providing poor service.

The man also threatened to report the employees to the company over the incident. Witnesses said he continued shouting and using abusive language.

Additional footage shared online showed the man saying he intended to resell concert tickets to clients in China. The videos also appear to show him throwing objects towards the cashier counter and making threats to return with a group to damage the store.

The store manager later informed the couple that police had been called, so the couple left the premises.

Some online users speculated that the man resembled another person involved in a previous disturbance at a concert ticket sales office in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani. In the past incident, the suspect allegedly assaulted the other ticket buyers and issued death threats against them.

Following the recent incident, CP All later issued a statement on its official Facebook page confirming it is pursuing legal action against the man and woman seen in the videos to protect its employees.

The company said it would also review the incident to strengthen safety measures and maintain a safe environment for both staff and customers.

As of today, neither the man nor the woman has publicly responded to the allegations, and authorities have not released further information regarding any legal proceedings.