Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer’s homophobic tantrum

The owner of a Bangkok coffee shop plans to take legal action against a customer accused of verbally abusing his LGBTQ+ employee during a confrontation at the store.

The incident gained widespread attention after the owner of Outletó Coffee shared CCTV footage on his Facebook account, แก๊ป วิงส์, on July 10. The footage appears to show a dispute between a male customer and a member of staff.

According to the videos, the customer approached the counter to ask about the price of a coffee. An employee told him it cost 55 baht, to which the customer replied that he could pay 100 baht.

When the customer was leaving, he directed an insulting remark at an LGBTQIA+ employee, saying, “Wish your hole to be clogged for the whole life, [ladyboy].” He also threw money at staff members

According to the owner, the employee was left distressed and cried after the customer left the shop.

Speaking to Thairath, the owner provided further details about the incident. He explained that his coffee shop is located near the Asok-Din Daeng intersection, where heavy traffic is common, particularly during the morning rush hour.

According to the owner, the customer arrived in a Mercedes-Benz and asked to use the shop’s toilet. The café reserves its restroom for customers and staff, so the employee asked the man to purchase a drink or snack before using the facility.

The owner alleged that the customer became angry after the request. He said the man ignored the condition, entered the toilet, remained there for about two minutes and then confronted the employee after leaving, as shown in the CCTV footage.

The owner said he decided to publish the footage to support and protect his employee. He wants the customer to apologise to the employee in person at the café. If no apology is made, he intends to pursue legal action over the verbal abuse and harassment.

In the latest update posted on his Facebook page, the owner said he had not been contacted by the customer.