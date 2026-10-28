Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand

A Chinese woman jumped from a moving car on a road in Lamphun province to escape from abduction, saying her Chinese online date tricked her into travelling to Thailand.

Locals in Li district, Lamphun, assisted the injured Chinese woman after she jumped from the vehicle and took her to hospital for treatment. She subsequently reported her experience to local police officers.

According to the Chinese woman’s account, a Chinese man she had met online invited her to Thailand and promised to arrange transport from the airport. She arrived at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on September 28, where a group of Thai men picked her up.

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Within 10 minutes of getting into the vehicle, her phone and belongings were confiscated. The car then left Bangkok and travelled north towards the Thailand-Myanmar border.

When the vehicle reached Li district in Lamphun, the woman managed to open the door and jumped out while the car was moving. She was injured in the escape and received assistance from locals.

The case attracted attention from news agencies in China and Hong Kong. Members of the public speculated that the alleged abduction could be linked to a call centre scam operation or a ransom demand, although these theories were not confirmed in the supplied report.

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Thai police said the group changed vehicles and used side roads to avoid checkpoints. Their investigation led to the arrests of two Thai men on October 24, identified as Suwit and Anupon.

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Suwit was reportedly arrested in Mae Ramat district, Tak, while Anupon was arrested during a holiday in Doi Saket district, Chiang Mai.

One of the suspects reportedly told police that he normally worked as a farmer and transported people illegally across the border to earn extra income. He said he received between 5,000 and 15,000 baht for each job.

Police suspect that a Chinese organiser was behind the operation, but the identities of other people allegedly involved remain under investigation.

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Hong Kong news agency HK01 reported that the case resembled another incident in August, when a 29 year old Chinese woman was allegedly tricked into changing her travel route from Singapore to Thailand before being abducted and taken towards the border.

The woman managed to escape, and police arrested all four suspects allegedly involved in that case.

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More recently, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok issued a safety warning about Chinese nationals who had gone missing after arriving in Thailand, reportedly being held against their will and transported towards the Myanmar border. The embassy advised Chinese citizens to exercise caution when using vehicles arranged by other people.

Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said on October 20 that Thailand would strengthen coordination between relevant agencies and discuss tourist safety with China.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend the alleged organisers behind the abduction cases.

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