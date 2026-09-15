Chinese woman held after escaping six-year prison sentence in China

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 2:19 PM
2 minutes read
Chinese woman held after escaping six-year prison sentence in China | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว ราชการ

Thai police arrested a Chinese woman at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on September 13 after she evaded a six-year prison sentence in China for procuring prostitution.

The Crime Suppression Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) announced the arrest of the 32 year old woman, identified as Wang, on September 14.

According to the CIB, Wang was prosecuted by the Nanning Public Security Bureau for procuring prostitution. She was initially granted temporary bail after becoming pregnant.

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On December 2, 2025, the Xixiangtang District People’s Court sentenced Wang to six years in prison and fined her 500,000 yuan.

After the sentence took effect, Chinese authorities reportedly found Wang travelling by train to Pingxiang in Guangxi on December 18. The city is located near the Vietnamese border.

Chinese woman arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว ราชการ

Chinese officials subsequently lost contact with Wang and suspected that she had illegally crossed the border into Vietnam.

Thai and Chinese officials later discovered that Wang was hiding in Bangkok’s Huai Kwang area and sought cooperation from Thai authorities.

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Thai police monitored her movements and learned that she was planning a visa run to extend her stay in Thailand while avoiding attention.

Wang travelled to Kuala Lumpur on September 11 before returning to Bangkok on September 13. CIB officers arrested her after she arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport and waited outside the passenger terminal for a car to pick her up.

Chinese fugitive arrested after hiding in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าว ราชการ

Police said Wang confessed to the allegations. Officers will coordinate with other agencies to arrange her return to China, where she is expected to serve her prison sentence.

The arrest came on the same day as another case involving a Chinese national wanted by Chinese authorities. Police arrested 67 year old Zhu Zhishan in Pattaya over an alleged murder in China. According to the report, Zhu had previously escaped to Myanmar before later travelling to Thailand.

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Zhu reportedly confessed that he paid 50,000 baht to Thai officials in Tak province to obtain Thai nationality and a Thai identification card.

He subsequently moved to Pattaya, where he established a family and operated several businesses for more than 30 years before his arrest.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 2:19 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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