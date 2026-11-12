Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 3:05 PM
1 minute read
Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht
Photo via DailyNews

A 28 year old Chinese tourist has reported losing more than 400,000 baht after two fellow nationals she met online allegedly tricked her into exchanging cash and paying for smartphones during her Thailand holiday.

Meng Linghui, accompanied by her younger brother, reported the alleged fraud to Huai Khwang Police Station at about 11pm yesterday, November 11, seeking legal action against the men.

She told police she had arrived in Thailand for a holiday in late October and met the men through Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform.

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The men reportedly befriended her and offered to show her around Thailand. They arranged to meet in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok before taking her to visit the Nana Plaza area.

A Chinese tourist reported losing over 400,000 baht after fellow nationals allegedly tricked her into buying phones and exchanging cash.
Photo via DailyNews

During their time together, the men allegedly asked Meng to exchange Thai baht and Chinese yuan, involving transactions worth nearly 200,000 baht.

The group later visited Central Rama 9 in Bangkok and Central Pattaya in Chon Buri, where the men claimed they were experiencing problems with their banking systems.

They asked Meng to pay for smartphones on their behalf and provide additional cash, promising to reimburse her later.

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However, when Meng returned to Bangkok and asked for her money back, the men allegedly made excuses and avoided repaying her.

She later discovered that her Chinese bank account had been frozen after receiving money transferred by other alleged fraud victims.

The tourist told police that the combined losses from the cash exchanges and smartphone purchases exceeded 400,000 baht.

Police have since called in a male suspect for questioning, but he denied the allegations.

Investigators have asked Meng to provide further evidence to support her complaint. Police will review the additional information before seeking an arrest warrant through the legal process.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 3:05 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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