Chinese music teacher returns home safely after IP address appears in Myanmar

A 33 year old Chinese music teacher who lost contact with his family while travelling in Bangkok returned safely to Shanghai. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been disclosed.

Wang Qi travelled alone from Shanghai to Bangkok on September 24. According to his family, he did not tell them the purpose of his trip.

Wang continued communicating with his family through WeChat the following day, September 25, but stopped responding and switched off his phone that evening.

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FHis family later reported that his phone’s IP address had appeared twice in southern Shan State, Myanmar, during the days after contact was lost. However, the information was insufficient to establish his whereabouts.

On September 27, Wang attempted to contact his mother and friends through his Douyin account, but they lost contact with him again after he sent messages.

Concern grew when Wang failed to report for work at a school in Shanghai. His family reported him missing to police and shared missing-person posters through online communities in an effort to find him.

Reports suggesting a possible digital connection to Myanmar drew attention from Chinese media and the public, amid previous cases involving Chinese nationals who reportedly went missing after being lured by online job offers linked to scam operations in the country.

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In some reported cases, Chinese nationals were allegedly deceived by promises of high-paying jobs and forced to work for scam operations. However, no information has established that Wang was involved in such a situation.

The Chinese embassy subsequently sought assistance from Thai police to help locate him. On October 7, the embassy confirmed with Thai authorities that Wang had returned to Shanghai safely.

The embassy has not publicly disclosed what happened to Wang during his trip or why he lost contact with his family.

Following the case, the embassy warned people to exercise caution when approached through informal channels with lucrative job offers or business invitations. It advised people to verify the identities of those inviting them and avoid getting into vehicles with strangers.

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