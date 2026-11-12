Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store

Thai immigration police arrested a Chinese man wanted in China over an online football gambling operation at a convenience store in Bangkok on November 12, following five days of surveillance at his luxury condominium.

Officers from Immigration Division 1 detained the man, identified only as 41 year old Liu, in the Sukhumvit-Ekkamai area. Police said he rarely left his condominium but occasionally visited the convenience store to buy food and other necessities.

The arrest followed information from the Chinese Embassy, which was passed to the Immigration Bureau through the Royal Thai Police Foreign Affairs Division.

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Liu was reportedly wanted in China over an alleged gambling website called Huangguan Internet. During questioning, he told Thai police that the platform had more than 4,000 user accounts, with over 50 billion baht circulating through the operation.

According to police, Liu said he initially placed online bets on football matches as a fan before becoming a partner in a football betting website and eventually taking ownership of the operation.

He reportedly told officers that he had entered Thailand legally and had been staying quietly in his condominium to avoid attracting attention. Police have not disclosed when he arrived in Thailand or how long he had been living in the country.

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Immigration officers transferred Liu to the Immigration Bureau’s office, where he will be held pending deportation to China. Police have not confirmed whether he will face any charges under Thai law.

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Immigration Bureau officials said they would continue efforts to combat transnational crime and prevent foreign suspects from using Thailand as a hiding place.

The arrest follows another crackdown on an alleged online gambling operation in Bangkok in October. Immigration officers arrested 14 people, including Chinese, Thai and Myanmar nationals, at a luxury house. The group was reportedly operating a gambling website called HGA alongside a call centre scam.

In September, police arrested a 37 year old Chinese man at a house in Chon Buri over an online gambling network. Police said accounts linked to the operation had recorded transactions exceeding 1.5 billion baht. He was also detained pending deportation to China.

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