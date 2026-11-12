Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 5:27 PM
2 minutes read
Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store
Photo via Naewna

Thai immigration police arrested a Chinese man wanted in China over an online football gambling operation at a convenience store in Bangkok on November 12, following five days of surveillance at his luxury condominium.

Officers from Immigration Division 1 detained the man, identified only as 41 year old Liu, in the Sukhumvit-Ekkamai area. Police said he rarely left his condominium but occasionally visited the convenience store to buy food and other necessities.

The arrest followed information from the Chinese Embassy, which was passed to the Immigration Bureau through the Royal Thai Police Foreign Affairs Division.

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Liu was reportedly wanted in China over an alleged gambling website called Huangguan Internet. During questioning, he told Thai police that the platform had more than 4,000 user accounts, with over 50 billion baht circulating through the operation.

Online football betting site
Photo by sinseehophotos via Canva

According to police, Liu said he initially placed online bets on football matches as a fan before becoming a partner in a football betting website and eventually taking ownership of the operation.

He reportedly told officers that he had entered Thailand legally and had been staying quietly in his condominium to avoid attracting attention. Police have not disclosed when he arrived in Thailand or how long he had been living in the country.

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Immigration officers transferred Liu to the Immigration Bureau’s office, where he will be held pending deportation to China. Police have not confirmed whether he will face any charges under Thai law.

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Chinese man arrested in Bangkok over gambling site operation
Photo via Naewna

Immigration Bureau officials said they would continue efforts to combat transnational crime and prevent foreign suspects from using Thailand as a hiding place.

The arrest follows another crackdown on an alleged online gambling operation in Bangkok in October. Immigration officers arrested 14 people, including Chinese, Thai and Myanmar nationals, at a luxury house. The group was reportedly operating a gambling website called HGA alongside a call centre scam.

In September, police arrested a 37 year old Chinese man at a house in Chon Buri over an online gambling network. Police said accounts linked to the operation had recorded transactions exceeding 1.5 billion baht. He was also detained pending deportation to China.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 5:27 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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