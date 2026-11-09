Thai governor’s mother tricked into handing over gold in Bangkok mall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 10:47 AM
2 minutes read
Thai governor’s mother tricked into handing over gold in Bangkok mall
Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

Thai police arrested a Chinese man in Bangkok over a call centre scam that tricked the mother of a provincial governor into handing over gold worth more than 320,000 baht.

The 47 year old Chinese suspect, Mai Zhujun, was arrested yesterday, November 8, at an apartment in Soi Pracharat Bamphen 13 in Huai Khwang district. Police accused him of jointly defrauding the public by impersonating another person.

During a search of his accommodation, officers seized six bank passbooks, 14 mobile phones, 36,700 baht in cash and 12 debit cards.

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Mai reportedly told police that his role was to collect money from Thai bank account mules, convert it into USDT cryptocurrency and transfer it to senior members of the network.

Chinese scam gang member held in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

Investigators traced him through a Thai suspect, 18 year old Arnon, who had been arrested earlier in connection with the same case.

Police said the gang had persuaded the governor’s mother to meet Arnon at a shopping mall in Huai Khwang, where she handed over her gold jewellery.

The callers allegedly posed as police officers and told her she was connected to a criminal investigation, claiming her valuables needed to be collected for inspection.

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Arnon confessed to selling the gold and leaving a bag containing the proceeds at Mai’s apartment for transfer to the alleged gang leader. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage showing Mai coming downstairs to collect the bag of cash, which led them to identify him as another suspect.

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During the search, officers also found another Chinese national, 40 year old Shi Ruibo. Police said he had entered Thailand illegally and was wanted in China in connection with an alleged call centre scam operation.

Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ ดาวแปดแฉก

Shi reportedly left China through Yunnan province, travelled by car into a neighbouring country and subsequently entered Thailand without passing through immigration.

Thai authorities are expected to prosecute him for illegal entry before deporting him to China, according to the report.

The arrest comes amid several recent operations targeting foreign nationals linked to call centre scam networks. In a separate case, a Chinese woman wanted over a scam operation was arrested in Samut Prakan while reportedly overstaying her visa by 394 days.

In October, another alleged call centre gang was exposed for instructing a student to stage his own kidnapping as part of a scam.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 10:47 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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