Chinese man steals customer’s credit card information, over 29 million in losses

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 5:12 PM
1 minute read
Chinese man steals customer’s credit card information, over 29 million in losses | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Police arrested a Chinese man for stealing customers’ credit card information and using it to make purchases, causing losses of more than 29 million baht.

Officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) raided three businesses in Chiang Mai and on Yaowarat Road in Bangkok after receiving complaints from Chinese nationals about suspected credit card data theft.

According to Channel 7, the victims discovered their credit cards had been used in the US despite never travelling there. Police said the reported losses exceeded 29 million baht but did not disclose how many people were affected.

During the operation, officers inspected one of the shops in Chiang Mai, where they found a promotion offering a 32% discount for customers paying by credit card.

Chinese operates credit card theft
Photo via Channel 7

Channel 7 reported that investigators considered the promotion unusual because small businesses often limit card payments due to bank processing fees.

According to the report, police believed the discount was intended to encourage customers to use their cards so payment information could be copied.

A Thai employee told investigators she was unaware of any criminal activity. She said the Chinese owner, identified only as Chao, instructed her to process customers’ cards twice.

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According to her statement, the first swipe was made using a device connected to the cashier’s keyboard, followed by a second swipe through the standard electronic data capture (EDC) terminal.

Chinese steals credit card information from clients
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

The employee said she noticed payment card information was being recorded but believed the process was intended to review previous transactions rather than collect customers’ personal data.

Police later identified the additional device as a credit card data extractor installed by Chao and subsequently arrested him.

According to police, the Chinese man admitted sharing the stolen payment card information with a friend in the US. The friend then used the data to purchase expensive goods or withdraw cash using the victims’ credit cards before sharing the proceeds with Chao.

Authorities have not announced the charges the accused will face or whether they will coordinate with overseas law enforcement to investigate the alleged accomplice in the US.

Crackdown on credit card information theft
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 5:12 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.