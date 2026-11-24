Immigration police arrested three Chinese makeup artists at an unregistered Chinese costume photo studio in Bangkok’s Charoen Krung area yesterday, November 23. Police charged the three with working without work permits.

Investigators from Immigration Division 1 acted on a tip from a Thai business owner, who said a foreign company was operating in Thailand without registering or paying taxes.

Investigators found that a Chinese-run company registered in Malaysia had rented the space for the studio. It offered all-inclusive photo shoots in ancient Chinese and deity-themed costumes. Each package covered the outfit, makeup, hair, sets and a photographer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police first sent an undercover agent, who paid 1,800 baht for a session. Other officers then entered the studio and found three Chinese nationals doing customers’ makeup and hair. All three admitted they had no work permits.

Officers charged them with working without a work permit or outside the work they were allowed to do.

According to police, beauty work, like barbering, is a job that foreigners are banned from doing in Thailand.

Foreigners found working in jobs reserved for Thais face fines of 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit. Employers face fines of 10,000 to 100,000 baht for each foreign worker employed outside their permitted rights.

The arrests follow similar cases in Bangkok’s beauty trade. In August last year, Tourist Police arrested seven Chinese men for cutting hair without permits at a Ratchada barbershop during a nationwide crackdown.

In related news: