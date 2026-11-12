Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case

Immigration police arrested a wanted Chinese fugitive at a hotel in Bangkok at about 1.30pm yesterday, November 11, over an alleged bid-rigging scheme on a 2.5-billion-baht housing project in China. He is being held until he can be deported to face prosecution.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau arrested the 51 year old, identified only by the pseudonym Guan, after the Chinese Embassy in Thailand asked the Royal Thai Police to find the man and send him back.

Thai police said the Public Security Bureau in Dongguan, Guangdong province, issued an arrest warrant on July 29 on charges of fraud and conspiracy in a bidding process.

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Thai immigration police relayed allegations from Chinese police, who say Guan and others bribed the experts who assessed tender prices so Guangdong Mingye Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. would win the contract for a residential project in Songshanhu, Dongguan.

The project is reportedly worth more than 500 million yuan (about 2.5 billion baht).

Chinese police say the scheme began in March 2023, they opened a criminal case on April 16, and they have already arrested one alleged accomplice.

They stressed that the bribery seriously undermined the fairness of the tender and damaged the rights of the other companies that bid for the contract.

According to Thai reports, Guan had entered Thailand legally and had permission to stay, but his arrival date and how long he had lived in Bangkok are not known.

After the arrest, police revoked his permission to stay, and officers transferred Guan to another unit of the division, which will detain him until he is sent back to China.

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