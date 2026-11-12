Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read
Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case
Photo via MGR Online

Immigration police arrested a wanted Chinese fugitive at a hotel in Bangkok at about 1.30pm yesterday, November 11, over an alleged bid-rigging scheme on a 2.5-billion-baht housing project in China. He is being held until he can be deported to face prosecution.

Officers from the Immigration Bureau arrested the 51 year old, identified only by the pseudonym Guan, after the Chinese Embassy in Thailand asked the Royal Thai Police to find the man and send him back.

Thai police said the Public Security Bureau in Dongguan, Guangdong province, issued an arrest warrant on July 29 on charges of fraud and conspiracy in a bidding process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai immigration police relayed allegations from Chinese police, who say Guan and others bribed the experts who assessed tender prices so Guangdong Mingye Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. would win the contract for a residential project in Songshanhu, Dongguan.

The project is reportedly worth more than 500 million yuan (about 2.5 billion baht).

Thai police arrested a Chinese fugitive at a Bangkok hotel over an alleged bid-rigging scheme involving a 2.5-billion-baht housing project.
Photo via MGR Online

Chinese police say the scheme began in March 2023, they opened a criminal case on April 16, and they have already arrested one alleged accomplice.

They stressed that the bribery seriously undermined the fairness of the tender and damaged the rights of the other companies that bid for the contract.

Related Articles

According to Thai reports, Guan had entered Thailand legally and had permission to stay, but his arrival date and how long he had lived in Bangkok are not known.

After the arrest, police revoked his permission to stay, and officers transferred Guan to another unit of the division, which will detain him until he is sent back to China.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces

3 hours ago
Foreigner&#8217;s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate Phuket News

Foreigner’s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate

16 hours ago
Phuket woman beaten unconscious in petrol station toilet, 60,000 baht taken Phuket News

Phuket woman beaten unconscious in petrol station toilet, 60,000 baht taken

18 hours ago
Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact Economy News

Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact

18 hours ago
Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25 Thailand News

Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25

19 hours ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay

20 hours ago
Tomorrowland Thailand braces for loss despite sold-out debut Thailand News

Tomorrowland Thailand braces for loss despite sold-out debut

20 hours ago
2 teenagers held over murder of 51 year old man in Phuket Phuket News

2 teenagers held over murder of 51 year old man in Phuket

22 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police put 100 officers on Patong high season duty

23 hours ago
Possible tyre burst investigated after deadly ambulance crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat Road deaths

Possible tyre burst investigated after deadly ambulance crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat

23 hours ago
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips Bangkok News

Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027 Tourism News

Thailand’s 450-baht tourist fee could be delayed until mid-2027

24 hours ago
Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders Business News

Online buyers in Thailand face higher levies on overseas orders

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 November: heavy rain in 5 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

1 day ago
Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work Thailand News

Khon Kaen University first-year student recognised by NASA for cybersecurity work

2 days ago
Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist Tourism News

Chinese tourists skip Thailand as safety concerns persist

2 days ago
Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water Aviation News

Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water

2 days ago
Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting Thailand News

Thailand puts 10 border provinces on alert over Myanmar fighting

2 days ago
Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances Crime News

Thai news anchor calls for probe into Watchdog Thailand finances

2 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s cool season is here, but don&#8217;t expect much cold Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand’s cool season is here, but don’t expect much cold

2 days ago
Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign man held over alleged convenience store theft in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe Aviation News

Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe

2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport tightens rules on bringing pets into terminals

2 days ago
Krabi drug suspect&#8217;s wife promises to wait during his sentence Krabi News

Krabi drug suspect’s wife promises to wait during his sentence

2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand&#8217;s high season Business News

Suvarnabhumi congestion threatens Thailand’s high season

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleBangkok motorcycle taxi rider denies forcing foreign passengers to give tips