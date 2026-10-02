Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 5:10 PM
1 minute read
Chinese drug financier wanted in China arrested in Bangkok
Photo via thaitv5hd

A Chinese man wanted in a drug case in China has been arrested at a luxury home in Bangkok, with investigators finding more than 50 million baht in incoming transfers over several months.

The suspect, identified as Wang, was described by Thai investigators as an alleged financier and leader of a transnational drug trafficking network accused of arranging shipments of drugs and cannabis from Thailand to China by sea.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) had received information from a Chinese drug control official in Beijing that Wang was wanted under an arrest warrant in China and was believed to be hiding in Thailand.

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Thai officers arrested a Chinese drug financier in Bangkok over an alleged trafficking network that shipped drugs and cannabis to China.
Photo via thaitv5hd

Investigators allege that he arranged shipments of more than 80 kilogrammes at a time to China, where the drugs were sold for profit.

Biometric checks showed that Wang entered Thailand through the immigration checkpoint in Satun on June 22, 2026. He later obtained an extension of stay based on marriage, which was still valid at the time of his arrest.

Officials said Wang had moved between different locations in Satun and Bangkok while staying in Thailand.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant from Min Buri Criminal Court and raided the targeted house in Bangkok Kreetha, where they found Wang with a Thai woman.

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Thaitv5HD reported that officers seized 13 items, including mobile phones, bank books and cash cards.

Thai officers arrested a Chinese drug financier in Bangkok over an alleged trafficking network that shipped drugs and cannabis to China.
Photo via thaitv5hd

An initial examination of Wang’s banking records found that more than 50 million baht had been transferred to him over a period of only a few months.

Following the arrest, the Immigration Bureau revoked Wang’s permission to remain in Thailand, citing provisions of the Immigration Act 1979 and describing him as a threat to society and national security.

Wang was taken into custody for legal processing, with officials preparing to coordinate his return to China, where he is wanted in the drug case.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 5:10 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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