A Bangkok court has sentenced the Chinese director of China Railway No. 10 (Thailand), one of the builders of the State Audit Office (SAO) tower, to three years in prison in a foreign ownership case linked to the SAO building collapse in March 2025.

The Criminal Court also sentenced three Thai shareholders yesterday, November 18, and ordered the company to stop operating in Thailand.

The court convicted Zhang Chuanling, the company’s only authorised director since October 2018, under Sections 41 and 47 of the Foreign Business Act for running a construction business, which is restricted for foreigners, without permission. The court also fined him 1 million baht and the company the same amount.

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The judges found that the three Thai shareholders held their shares on behalf of the company’s overseas parent, making the Thai firm a foreign business in law.

The court rejected the company’s argument, made after the SAO building collapse, that it had not been doing construction work, and found that Zhang had signed its joint-venture agreement with Italian-Thai Development as well as the SAO contract and financial statements.

Two of the Thai shareholders, who were also directors, were each jailed for a term of four years, nine months and 18 days and ordered to pay a 1.6-million-baht fine. The third received two years, four months and 24 days and an 800,000-baht fine.

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The court had cut all three sentences by one-fifth because the men changed their pleas to guilty during the trial, and ordered them to give up their shares in the company.

Zhang and the company denied the charges. The court refused to reduce his sentence for the compensation he had paid to the families of those killed and to injured workers, saying it was small compared with their losses. It also ruled that years of offending outweighed the defendants’ clean criminal records.

The 33-storey tower in Chatuchak district was the only high-rise in Bangkok to fall during the March 28, 2025 earthquake, which killed 93 people, according to reports. This verdict covered only the ownership charges.

A separate criminal trial over the collapse itself, in which prosecutors charged Premchai Karnasuta, former president of Italian-Thai Development, and others, is still hearing witnesses.

According to reports, Zhang and the two Thai shareholders who were also directors were granted bail pending appeal, and the third man did not apply because he is already in custody in the other case.

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