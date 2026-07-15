Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 3:14 PM
2 minutes read
Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A Chinese man denied pickpocketing a South Korean tourist at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, better known as Wat Pho, in Bangkok despite clear footage from a security camera. He claimed the thief in the footage was a lot older than himself.

A Chinese man has denied allegations that he stole a South Korean tourist’s wallet at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, better known as Wat Pho, in Bangkok, despite CCTV footage that police say identifies him as the suspect.

The South Korean tourist reported the incident to Phraratchawang Police Station at about 1.30pm on July 5 after discovering that his wallet and credit cards had gone missing while visiting the temple.

According to police, the stolen credit cards were later used to buy designer goods and pay for food and other services at several businesses.

Chinese pickpocket suspect denies allegation
Photo via Amarin News

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from Wat Pho, which police said showed the alleged theft. The footage reportedly captured a man, later identified by police as 59 year old Chinese national Xiangliang Kong, walking behind the tourist before allegedly removing the wallet from the victim‘s shoulder bag.

Police said the CCTV images clearly showed the suspect’s face, leading officers to identify Xiangliang, obtain an arrest warrant and begin a search for him.

Officers arrested the accused at about 3.30pm on the same day outside a hotel in Soi Inthamara 45 in Bangkok’s Ratchada area.

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Chinese man denies stealing from South Korea
Photo via Amarin News

During the search of his hotel room, officers seized several mobile phones, multiple designer brand wallets, cash in various currencies including Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit, Vietnamese dong, Japanese yen, Australian dollars, Indian rupees and South Korean won, as well as clothing that police said matched what the accused was wearing on the day of the alleged offence.

Xiangliang denied the allegations during questioning. According to Bright TV, he told investigators that the man seen in the CCTV footage was not him and claimed the suspect appeared to be much older than he is. Police said they were not convinced by his explanation.

According to Matichon, investigators also believe a Vietnamese national was involved in the case. Police said the alleged accomplice used a mobile phone application to access the victim’s credit card and make purchases.

Police have not released further details about the investigation or the identity of the Vietnamese suspect.

Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing in Bangkok
Photo via Amarin News

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 3:14 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.