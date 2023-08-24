Chemical tank explosion causes panic in Bangkok district

Photo courtesy of Fire and Rescue Thailand

A dramatic scene in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district this morning saw a chemical tank at Chalermchaicharn Co, a printing ink factory, suddenly erupt in an explosive burst. This chemical tank explosion incident, although unsettling, thankfully did not result in any significant injuries or fatalities.

The explosion occurred around 9.52am at Soi Ekkachai 66/3 and 66/4, situated off Ekkachai Road. According to the detailed report from Rama 199 Radio Centre, the forceful blast sent shockwaves through the area, igniting a thick cloud of yellow smoke that rapidly enveloped the sky.

This sight of the toxic-looking smoke billowing through the neighbourhood created a sense of fear and uncertainty among pedestrians and motorists who happened to be travelling along the streets surrounding the factory.

Upon notification of the chemical tank explosion, fire trucks rushed to the scene alongside a diligent team of firefighters and skilled rescue workers. Their prompt and efficient actions were critical in managing the situation.

Utilising effective firefighting tactics, they swiftly contained the fire that had resulted from the chemical tank explosion. This rapid intervention prevented any injuries or loss of life, calming the nerves of those who had been caught up in the chaos.

The authorities wasted no time in initiating an investigation to uncover the underlying cause of the chemical tank explosion. Determining the root cause is not only crucial for understanding the incident itself but also for preventing any potential future occurrences.

This thorough inquiry will provide valuable insights into the factors that contributed to the chemical tank explosion, in hopes of ensuring the safety of the community now and in the future.

chemical tank explosions, or any tank explosion can be terrifying and often deadly. Early this year a large oil tanker docked in Samut Songkhram province, southwest of Bangkok, exploded and caught fire. Eight people were killed in that explosion as well as one dog, while four others were injured in the blast.

