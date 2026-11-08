Chao Phraya high tide may flood Bangkok riverside areas November 9 to 17

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 8, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read
Chao Phraya high tide may flood Bangkok riverside areas November 9 to 17
Photo courtesy of The Nation

A Chao Phraya high tide could flood low-lying riverside and canal areas of Bangkok and six central provinces from tomorrow, November 9, to November 17, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned. The greatest risk falls each morning, roughly between 6am and 1.30pm local time, when the river is forecast to reach or pass its critical level.

DDPM Director-General Nirat Pongsitthithavorn said the department, acting as the central disaster prevention command, issued the alert after reviewing water conditions alongside Announcement No.15/2569, which the Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department published on November 5.

The navy forecast two sets of tides, with all levels given in metres above mean sea level. Near Royal Thai Navy Headquarters in Bangkok, water is expected to reach 1.70 to 2 metres between 7.30am and 1.30pm from November 9 to 16, close to the 2-metre critical mark, so water could seep through gaps in flood walls, piers and drains.

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At Phra Chulachomklao Fort near the river mouth in Samut Prakan, levels of 1.80 to 1.90 metres are forecast between 6am and noon from November 9 to 17, above the 1.70-metre critical mark there, which could send water over the banks.

The DDPM named the districts to watch as Mueang Pathum Thani and Sam Khok in Pathum Thani; Mueang Nonthaburi, Pak Kret and Bang Kruai in Nonthaburi; Bang Len, Nakhon Chai Si and Sam Phran in Nakhon Pathom; and Mueang Samut Prakan, Phra Samut Chedi, Phra Pradaeng and Bang Bo in Samut Prakan. Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram are also on the alert. In Bangkok, the department singled out low-lying land along the river and canals, communities outside the flood embankments and stretches with no permanent flood barrier.

Provincial offices and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have been told to announce high-tide times to residents in advance and to warn businesses working on the water, including floating restaurants and riverbank construction projects, so they can take precautions. People living or staying near the river should follow official announcements, take care near riverbanks and canals at high water and keep water out of homes and shops; the navy publishes tide levels on the Hydrographic Department website, and the DDPM takes calls for help on its 24-hour 1784 hotline and on LINE at @1784DDPM.

The warning follows an earlier DDPM tidal alert for Bangkok and the same six provinces that ran from October 27 to November 5, and comes after September’s heavy rain, when Bangkok opened 233 shelters as canals overflowed and about 4,200 people were displaced across all 50 districts.

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Chao Phraya high tide may flood Bangkok riverside areas November 9 to 17 | News by Thaiger
DDPM High Tide Warning Infographic Translated to English

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 8, 2026, 12:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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