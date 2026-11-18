Chao Phraya Express Boat will reduce fares across all its services by 1 baht from Friday, November 20, following a drop in diesel prices, offering cheaper river transport for commuters travelling between Bangkok and Nonthaburi.

The operator announced the fare reduction today, November 18, after diesel prices fell to 40.84 baht per litre on November 11.

Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co., Ltd., confirmed that the new fares will apply to all four boat services along the Chao Phraya River.

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Orange flag boat fares between Nonthaburi and Wat Ratchasingkhon will drop from 19 to 18 baht, while yellow flag services between Nonthaburi and Sathorn will cost 23 baht, down from 24 baht.

For green-yellow flag boats, fares between Pak Kret and Nonthaburi will fall from 17 to 16 baht, while journeys between Nonthaburi and Sathorn will cost 23 baht instead of 24 baht. Passengers travelling from Pak Kret to Sathorn will pay 35 baht, down from 36 baht.

Meanwhile, red flag air-conditioned services between Nonthaburi and Sathorn will see fares reduced from 33 to 32 baht.

The company said it would lower fares further if diesel prices continue to fall.

Fuel has driven fares the other way elsewhere in Thailand. Ferry operators serving Koh Chang, Koh Mak and Koh Kood raised their prices in April, in their first increase in a decade, when diesel was above 50 baht a litre.

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