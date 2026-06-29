Chadchart secures second term of Bangkok governor, landslide win

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 29, 2026, 9:49 AM
126 2 minutes read
Chadchart secures second term of Bangkok governor, landslide win | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ทีมชัชชาติ

Former Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt leads the Bangkok governor election after unofficial results from voting held yesterday, June 28, setting a record for the highest amount of votes received in the capital’s history.

The final certification from the Election Commission of Thailand is pending within 30 days.

Polling for both the Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council members took place across all districts in the capital yesterday. Ballots were counted at polling stations despite heavy rain, with preliminary results released at around 9pm showing Chadchart in the lead.

Narong Ruangsri, Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and director of the Bangkok local election, said more than 95% of ballots from 6,628 polling stations across 50 districts had been counted.

Unofficial figures place candidate number nine, Chadchart, first with 1,444,914 votes, accounting for 65.6% of the total. Candidate number 14, Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasuk, the only female contender, ranked second with 288,171 votes or 13.1%, followed by candidate number 10, Chaiwat Satthawornwijit, with 176,934 votes or 8%.

Chadchart wins Bangkok governor election
Photo via Facebook/ ทีมชัชชาติ

Chadchart previously set a record in the last election four years ago with more than 1.3 million votes. In this Bangkok governor election, he exceeded that figure, securing over 1.4 million votes and again recording the highest vote total in the city’s history.

Following the announcement of unofficial results, Chadchart addressed supporters on a stage in the Banthatthong area. He said the role of Bangkok governor goes beyond winning an election and described the position as demanding, with significant responsibilities ahead.

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He noted that public expectations are high and said his team has prepared for a heavier workload. He added that global developments and rapid technological change would require continued effort from his administration.

“Regardless of who votes for us or not, we must not disappoint the people. We have tried our best in the past, and we believe we will continue doing our best. Thank you for every vote; thank you to all the people who kindly cast their ballots for us. This is the beauty of democracy.”

Chadchart Sittinpunt
Photo via Facebook/ ทีมชัชชาติ

Chadchart said he and his team are ready to begin work once the results are officially certified. Initial plans include implementing policies within the first 100 days, prioritising more complex issues. He also insisted that he and the team had never ignored the corruption issues.

He added that although this marks his second term, he still feels a sense of responsibility in the role, describing the outcome as a mandate from voters rather than a personal victory.

In the Bangkok Metropolitan Council election, candidates from the People’s Party secured the highest number of seats, winning in 22 districts.

Officials said detailed voting data by district and polling station is available on the Bangkok Election 69 website to support transparency.

The results remain unofficial and will be reviewed by the Bangkok Local Election Committee before submission to the Election Commission of Thailand. If no complaints are filed, certification is expected within 30 days.

In cases where disputes arise, the process may extend to 60 days in accordance with legal procedures.

Chadchart secures second term of Bangkok governor
Photo via Facebook/ ทีมชัชชาติ

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 29, 2026, 9:49 AM
126 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.