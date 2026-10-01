Chadchart says flood relief continues despite public criticism

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 4:01 PM
1 minute read
Chadchart says flood relief continues despite public criticism
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is facing public criticism over the city’s flood management, with some social media users calling on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to remove him from office.

Bangkok experienced severe flooding after continuous rainfall from September 25, with some areas remaining underwater despite floodwater receding from inner Bangkok. The situation has prompted criticism of Chadchart and his team over drainage preparations, water management and assistance for affected residents.

Some social media users expressed disappointment with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) response, while others urged Anutin to consider dismissing Chadchart, arguing that the flood management had been inadequate.

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Chadchart faces criticism over Bangkok flood crisis
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตบางกะปิ I Bangkapi District Office

Anutin responded to the criticism on September 30, saying he had not considered removing Chadchart from his position. He said his priority was to address the flooding and assist affected residents rather than focus on the political positions of government officials.

The PM added that officials were working to improve the situation and urged the public to avoid criticism that could discourage those involved in flood relief efforts. He also said the flooding situation was gradually improving.

Chadchart also addressed the criticism, saying he respected the PM’s decisions and accepted the public’s opinions about whether he should remain in office.

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Bangkok flood leads to criticism against Chadchart
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตหลักสี่

The Bangkok governor said he welcomed criticism and was not discouraged by negative comments. He acknowledged that some people supported his work while others did not, adding that everyone was entitled to their own opinion.

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Chadchart said the decision on whether to dismiss him rested with Anutin. However, he maintained that he would continue working to resolve the flooding and was prepared to explain what had happened and the measures his team was taking.

Initially, all 50 districts of Bangkok were designated as flood disaster zones. However, the BMA reduced the number to 29 districts on September 30 as the situation improved in some areas.

Districts where high water levels remained included Lat Krabang, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, Prawet, Bang Kapi, Lat Phrao, Wang Thong Lang, Bueng Kum, Min Buri and Nong Chok.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 4:01 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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