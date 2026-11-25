CCTV footage circulated on Thai social media appears to show the American tourist, who died following a fight at a Bangkok hotel on November 22, initiating physical contact with an Italian man, who is reportedly a mixed martial arts trainer.

According to reports, the Italian man has been charged with murder but maintains that he acted in self-defence.

Officers from Khlong Tan Police Station were notified of the death of the 46 year old American by hotel employees in the Phra Khanong area of Khlong Toei district, Bangkok.

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The incident involved a 39 year old Italian MMA trainer, who told police that he had not initiated the confrontation and used a chokehold only after the American grabbed him and pulled him out of the lift.

A hotel employee gave investigators a similar account, saying the American had been arguing with reception staff when the trainer arrived. The employee said the Italian did not join the dispute and walked toward the lift.

Footage shared by local news agency Amarin TV shows the Italian entering the hotel and walking past the American, who was standing near the reception counter.

After the Italian entered the lift, the American appeared to say something to him. The trainer then stepped out and reportedly approached the American to ask whether he had been speaking to him.

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The pair briefly spoke before the Italian returned to the lift. However, the American prevented the doors from closing and pulled him out.

The footage then shows the men fighting near the hotel’s entrance as employees attempt to intervene and contact police.

A hotel maid told Amarin TV that the American had stayed at the property for approximately one week before the incident. She claimed he frequently tried to open other guests’ rooms before complaining to staff about noise.

The maid also alleged that he threatened to hurt hotel employees if they could not resolve the noise complaints. She did not confirm whether other guests had actually been making excessive noise.

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MGR Online reported that police charged the Italian trainer with murder and summoned him for questioning.

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During interrogation, the Italian reportedly said he tried to avoid the confrontation. He said he released the American when he stopped resisting, but the man subsequently lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead.

The initial murder charge does not necessarily determine the final legal classification. Section 288 of Thailand’s Criminal Code concerns murder, while Section 290 covers an assault that causes death without an intention to kill.

Investigators will need to establish the circumstances of the confrontation, the extent of the force used and whether the Italian’s actions meet the legal requirements for self-defence.

According to Amarin TV, he had recently moved to Thailand to work as an MMA trainer. He was initially based in Pattaya before a friend invited him to lead a training session in Bangkok.

At the time of publication, police had not provided further updates on the investigation. It was also unclear whether he remained in custody or had been granted temporary release.

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