Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say

Most victims of the Bangkok nightclub fire died from inhaling toxic gases rather than from burns, as carbon monoxide and cyanide were found in their systems.

Officers from Phahonyothin Police Station and the Metropolitan Police Bureau met yesterday, July 16, to review progress in the investigation into the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao nightclub. Following the meeting, Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Siam Boonsom briefed the media on the latest developments.

Siam said post-mortem examinations found that the victims died from suffocation after inhaling toxic gases rather than from direct exposure to flames.

According to the commissioner, forensic examinations detected carbon monoxide and cyanide in the victims’ bodies. He said both substances interfere with the body’s ability to absorb oxygen and, when inhaled in high concentrations, can prove fatal within minutes.

Siam added that officers involved in the rescue operation were also affected by the toxic smoke. He said some experienced respiratory irritation, sore throats and symptoms associated with smoke inhalation after entering the building to assist victims.

Police said the investigation into both the cause of the fire and the identities of those responsible for operating the nightclub remains ongoing.

According to Siam, investigators are examining whether the electrical system may have contributed to the fire. He said the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) confirmed that the nightclub had applied to increase its electricity capacity.

The commissioner said that after approving the increased capacity, the MEA sought permission to inspect the upgraded electrical system, but the operators denied.

Siam added that investigators are considering the possibility that modifications may have been carried out without MEA involvement, which could have resulted in an electrical overload and short circuit.

Nevertheless, the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigators are awaiting findings from the relevant government agencies before deciding on any legal action.

Siam also said police are tracing financial transactions to identify everyone who benefited from the nightclub’s operations as part of efforts to determine who may bear legal responsibility.

According to police, the business was registered in the names of a male owner, who remains hospitalised, and his mother. Investigators have also questioned the owner’s older sister after determining that she received financial benefits from the business.

The commissioner said no criminal charges have been filed against anyone so far because investigators are still waiting to interview the injured owner and other people connected to the business.

Siam also addressed reports that one of the nightclub’s emergency exits had been locked. He said an employee who escaped the fire told investigators that one fire exit was locked during the incident.

Police said the claim will form part of the ongoing investigation and will be considered when determining whether any legal action is warranted.