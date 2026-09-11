Canadian man to be deported after sexual assault of saleswomen in Bangkok

A Canadian man was arrested yesterday, September 10, for sexually assaulting saleswomen at several shopping malls in Bangkok.

According to Channel 7, one of the reported assaults occurred at a shopping mall in the Lat Phrao area at the end of August. The victim was a female salesperson working at a clothing shop inside the mall.

The foreign man pretended to measure a pair of trousers against the salesperson’s body before using the opportunity to sexually assault her. The victim identified the suspect as a foreigner but could not determine his nationality.

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Police investigated the man’s identity and identified him as a 58 year old Canadian national. His name was withheld.

Investigators found that the Canadian man was allegedly involved in similar incidents at several locations across Bangkok, targeting female sales staff. In one case, he was reportedly seen assaulting an employee at a shopping mall in the Chatuchak area.

Immigration Division 3 investigators later traced a man matching the arrest warrant to a condominium on Rama IX Road. Officers arrested him yesterday, September 10, and reported that the Canadian man confessed to the alleged offences.

He was charged with committing an indecent act against a person over 15 years old. Under Section 278 of the Criminal Law, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

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The Canadian man was handed over to investigators at Phahon Yothin Police Station for prosecution. Immigration Division 3 said his permission to stay in Thailand will be revoked once the case concludes, after which he will be deported and placed on a watchlist.

Immigration Division 3 Commander Songprod Sirisukha said Thailand welcomes foreigners who enter the country in good faith but will not be a haven for people who cause trouble or threaten public safety.

Songprod urged anyone with information about a foreigner behaving inappropriately to contact the Immigration Bureau’s 24-hour hotline on 1178.

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