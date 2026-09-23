Cambodian bridal studio accused of copying Queen Suthida’s gown

A Thai Facebook page has accused a Cambodian bridal studio of copying a gown made for Queen Suthida. The studio had presented the dress as a new collection inspired by the 1890s.

The page, which has about 290,000 followers, posted photographs of a Cambodian model in a gold Thai-style outfit. It said the dress closely resembles one worn by the Queen.

According to the page, the design belongs to the Thai couture house Atelier Pichita. It said the Cambodian shop had presented the look as its own new collection.

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The studio described its collection as drawing on the 1890s, a decade it linked to fine detail, elegant lines and soft femininity.

The page pointed out that the 1890s fall in the reign of King Rama V, when Cambodia was a French protectorate. It invited readers to judge whether the claim fits that period.

The original gown was made to order by Atelier Pichita. The house said on Facebook on 6 May that it was honoured to create the piece for the Queen.

Queen Suthida wore the gown at the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on 29 April. She wore it again the next day, at ceremonies marking the 80th birthday of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

The accusation follows a separate dispute over Miss Universe Cambodia. The pageant used a photograph of a woman from Kamphaeng Phet, taken in the reign of King Rama V, during its preliminary round.

The Fine Arts Department confirmed the photograph’s Thai origin. The culture minister then wrote to Cambodia asking it to stop circulating inaccurate information, and warned of legal action if it continued.

The Cambodian studio has not publicly responded to the accusation.

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