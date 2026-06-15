Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 15, 2026, 1:42 PM
64 3 minutes read
Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence | Thaiger
Oliver Hardy | Photo courtesy of The Sun

A British man jailed in Thailand for nearly 18 months on visa fraud charges has described conditions inside Bangkok Remand Prison, including alleged stabbings, guard violence, and witnessing a sexual assault on his first night.

Oliver Hardy, a 27 year old heating engineer from Croydon, says he had saved for five years before travelling to Thailand in January 2023 for what he intended as a holiday. He claims a series of events he attributes to fraud and misunderstanding led to his imprisonment for one year and four months.

The Sun reported that Hardy was convicted in 2024 of overstaying his visa, leaving Thailand via an unauthorised route without immigration inspection, forging immigration stamps for international travel, forging official seals and documents, and using forged immigration stamps and documents.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, reduced to one year and four months after a guilty plea.

How he says it began

Hardy says he initially overstayed after paying £1,200 (approx. 52,500 baht) to a man he met, who claimed he could arrange a long-stay visa for Muay Thai training. He says the arrangement turned out to be a scam, by which point he had already overstayed.

Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence | News by Thaiger
Hardy at Kelingking Beach Nusa Penida | Photo via oliveruncut/Instagram

He says the arrangement turned out to be a scam, by which point he had already overstayed. Facing deportation, arrest, and a potential lifetime ban, Hardy says he paid an additional £1,800 (approx. 78,800 baht) to a visa agency in Pattaya in December 2023.

He claims the agency flew him to southern Thailand, transported him by taxi to the Malaysian border, and arranged onward travel to Kuala Lumpur, from where he flew back to Bangkok and received a new 30-day visa stamp.

Related Articles

He says he subsequently extended his visa without incident, including a visit to an immigration centre.

Hardy says his situation changed after he moved to Bali in February 2024 and then returned to Bangkok on a five-day trip to visit his sister.

At the airport, he claims an immigration officer identified two stamps in his passport that did not appear in the system, which Hardy says he had not previously examined. He alleges an official had stamped his passport with records of a flight to England that he had not taken.

An eight-hour interview with immigration officials followed. Hardy says he was not believed and claims officials insisted he had made the stamps himself. He was subsequently charged with using forged documents and overstaying.

Immigration detention and court proceedings

Hardy spent 46 days in an Immigration Detention Centre, sharing a cell he describes as severely overcrowded, holding around 120 inmates, with a non-functioning toilet.

Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence | News by Thaiger
Immigration Detention Centre in Bangkok | Photo via Human Rights Watch

He says he was told charges had been dropped, and he would be sent home, but claims he was instead returned to court and prosecuted on three additional charges, bringing the total to five, carrying a minimum sentence of nine years and a maximum of 24.

He was then transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison.

Conditions inside Bangkok Remand Prison

Hardy says he shared a cell with 22 men and slept on the concrete floor. On his first night, he claims he witnessed a sexual assault. He says the experience led him to reassess how he carried himself inside the prison.

He says he was later targeted by a group of inmates he describes as connected to organised crime, and claims he was stabbed in the leg with a sharpened plastic implement during the encounter. He also described witnessing multiple suicide attempts by other inmates during his time at the facility.

After a year behind bars, Hardy was transferred to Thon Buri prison, where he spent a further four months. He alleges prison guards at Thon Buri entered the facility drunk on multiple occasions and beat inmates with wooden sticks.

Hardy was released after serving one year and four months in total. He is now travelling and documents his journey on Instagram. At the time of publication, he was in Vietnam, with plans to reach Brazil before the end of the year.

Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence | News by Thaiger
Outside Bangkok Remand Prison | Photo via MGR Online

Latest Thailand News
Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence

3 minutes ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners

2 hours ago
India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed | Thaiger Thailand News

India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed

2 hours ago
2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police

3 hours ago
Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US | Thaiger Thailand News

Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US

4 hours ago
Why Phuket&#8217;s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in | Thaiger Property

Why Phuket’s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in

7 hours ago
Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone

21 hours ago
Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school | Thaiger Thailand News

Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school

22 hours ago
Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool | Thaiger Thailand News

Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool

22 hours ago
Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation

23 hours ago
Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use

24 hours ago
Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest

1 day ago
Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute

1 day ago
Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute | Thaiger South Thailand News

Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute

1 day ago
Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

1 day ago
South African woman caught with heroin at Phuket airport | Thaiger Thailand News

South African woman caught with heroin at Phuket airport

1 day ago
Chadchart&#8217;s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead | Thaiger Thailand News

Chadchart’s corruption controversy fails to dent poll lead

1 day ago
United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

United Nations tribute honours Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s legacy

1 day ago
Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river | Thaiger Thailand News

Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river

2 days ago
Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal | Thaiger Property

Phuket property market 2026: what 54,628 real enquiries reveal

2 days ago
Dutch tourist&#8217;s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist’s 4,000 euro necklace stolen on Pattaya Beach

2 days ago
Student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Student stabbed to death metres from home in Uthai Thani

2 days ago
Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to hold water offering ceremonies for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

2 days ago
June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide

2 days ago
PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period

3 days ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 15, 2026, 1:42 PM
64 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.