Suspect arrested after Thai man found dead in plastic box

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 3:18 PM
282 1 minute read
Suspect arrested after Thai man found dead in plastic box | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Police are continuing an investigation into the murder of a Thai man after his body was discovered hidden inside a plastic container buried within a cannabis planter box at a house in Bangkok.

Officers from Don Mueang Police Station were first called to a property in a housing estate on Thoet Ratchan Road in Si Kan subdistrict, Don Mueang district, at around 10pm on June 14, following reports of a physical altercation. An initial inspection found no evidence of the reported incident.

Several hours later, at approximately 5am, a man identified as Phuwanai contacted police again, claiming a murder had taken place at the same address. Although officers initially found no obvious signs of a crime, the complainant insisted a killing had occurred.

Police carried out a more detailed search of the property and became suspicious of a room on the second floor. Investigators found the room locked from the inside, with an air conditioner still running.

Body found in plastic box in Bangkok home
Photo via KhaoSod

After forcing entry, officers found scattered soil on the floor and a necklace near a planter box used to grow cannabis. The discovery prompted a search of the planter, where police uncovered a buried plastic container.

Inside the container, officers found the body of a 34 year old man identified as Chaiyasit, the son of the homeowner. Authorities reported that he had suffered a stab wound.

According to Phuwanai, four people were allegedly involved in the incident. He identified one of the suspects as Suppakorn and claimed the suspect had argued with Chaiyasit before the fatal attack.

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Police have not publicly confirmed details of the alleged dispute. However, Don Mueang Police Station officers told several media outlets that one suspect has been arrested.

Thai man's body was found in plastic box buried in cannabis planter box
Photo via MGR Online

The Don Mueang murder investigation remains ongoing as officers work to identify and locate the remaining suspects and establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

A similar case was reported in Bangkok last week, when the dismembered body of a Burmese woman was found in a plastic box in a condominium in the Ratchaprarop area of the city. Her husband became the main suspect.

Following today’s report in KhaoSod on June 15, the accused Burmese man was arrested in Myanmar, and legal proceedings in the case continued.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 3:18 PM
282 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.