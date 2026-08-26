BMA offers free medical equipment loans through Fa-Equipment

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 26, 2026, 7:03 PM
2 minutes read
BMA offers free medical equipment loans through Fa-Equipment | Thaiger

Bangkok residents caring for bedridden relatives can borrow medical equipment free through Fa-Equipment, a medical equipment loan service. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Health publicised the scheme anew on 24 August 2026.

The service lends patient beds, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, suction machines, walking canes, walkers and crutches. Other medical and public health items can be issued where they are needed.

Eligibility is narrower than the list suggests. The service is open to elderly people, people with disabilities and dependent or bedridden patients living in Bangkok. They must be under the care of a public health service center, and a social worker or multidisciplinary team must assess the equipment as necessary. Age or disability status alone does not secure a loan.

There are two ways to start. A request can be filed through the Fa-Equipment website, or with a social worker at the nearest public health service center. Sixty-nine centers across Bangkok take part, numbered from Center 1 at Saphan Mon to Center 69 at Khan Na Yao.

BMA offers free medical equipment loans through Fa-Equipment

Once a request is received, a social worker or multidisciplinary team makes a home visit and assesses what the patient needs. Equipment is then issued together with guidance on how to use it.

Patients who cannot travel do not have to apply in person. A third party may file the request on their behalf. In that case both the patient’s ID card and the applicant’s ID card must be shown to staff. The 24 August announcement does not limit that role to relatives such as children or grandchildren.

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The announcement also does not list the documents an applicant should bring, such as a medical certificate or a copy of a house registration. Applicants are advised to call their local public health service center in advance to confirm what is needed.

The items are lent, not given. They are returned to the BMA once the patient no longer needs them, so they can be recirculated to other patients. The 24 August announcement did not set a fixed loan period in days or months.

Residents who have unused medical equipment of their own can register to donate it through the Fa-Equipment system. Donated items may then be issued to other assessed patients.

BMA offers free medical equipment loans through Fa-Equipment

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 26, 2026, 7:03 PM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.