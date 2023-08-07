Aunt Toi’s funeral: Beloved Nonthaburi dessert vendor draws heartbroken crowds

Photo courtesy of Sanook.

The funeral of “Aunt Toi,” an adored street vendor from Nonthaburi, attracted a flood of mourners on its first night, with attendees ranging from relatives and friends to politicians, customers, and fans.

At 6.30pm yesterday, Wat Nakhon In monastery transformed into a sanctuary for the funeral rites of Aunt Toi, also known as Somchai Yunsun. The 65 year old was famous for selling stuffed desserts in Nonthaburi. As the evening began, relatives, friends, and countless honourable guests congregated to attend the rites, whilst various organisations donated wreaths and supplies such as drinking water and food.

Thong Bai Sert Sorn, a former provincial governor and the creator of a famed local lottery slogan, shared his heartfelt condolences, admitting he had been a customer of Aunt Toi. Whenever he was in Nonthaburi, he would make it a point to purchase her stuffed desserts.

He expressed his sorrow over the situation, describing Aunt Toi as a hardworking, honest individual, and a well-known figure in Nonthaburi. To bid his final adieu to Aunt Toi, he joined the mourning process, participating in the bathing of the deceased’s body and taking part in the funeral chanting on this heartbreaking day.

“On this final occasion of Aunt Toi’s departure, I am in absolute mourning, so I have travelled here to pay my respects. We, the people of Nonthaburi bid our heartfelt goodbyes.”

Meanwhile, Panyarat Nanta Phusitanon, a Move Forward Party member of parliament from Constituency 2, also expressed his sadness over Aunt Toi’s demise. He remembered seeing Aunt Toi in the temple a day before her death, acknowledging her with a wave. Panyarat had also interacted with Aunt Toi at the temple during recent flood relief efforts where the beloved vendor had been a regular presence, reported Sanook.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people congregating to pay their respects to Aunt Toi, many of whom know her well. Everyone is devastated by the loss. However, death is a common occurrence, and we hope Aunt Toi finds peace wherever she is.”