BCHF’s heartwarming mission: Nourishing bodies and souls of Bangkok’s homeless, elderly, less fortunate

The Bangkok Community Help Foundation (BCHF), a non-profit organisation committed to enhancing the lives of residents in Thailand’s capital, has undertaken a heartwarming mission aimed at offering crucial support to the homeless, elderly and less fortunate in the city.

In an extraordinary display of dedication, BCHF has made a solemn pledge to distribute 500 daily meals to Bangkok’s homeless, elderly and less fortunate over a remarkable span of 500 consecutive days, amounting to an impressive total of 250,000 meals.

In close partnership with the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA), these daily meals are disbursed at two pivotal locations: beneath the Phra Pin Klao Bridge and in front of the Rattanakosin Hotel. Both of these central areas are frequented by homeless, elderly and less fortunate individuals in need.

The BCHF is tirelessly preparing these daily meals for the homeless, bringing together a team of chefs and devoted volunteers who generously contribute their time and expertise to ensure the success of this noble endeavour.

This initiative mirrors the foundation’s resolute commitment to addressing the pressing issues of hunger, homelessness, the elderly and the less fortunate within Bangkok. By providing 500 meals daily over an extended period, they are not only nourishing bodies but also warming the hearts of those enduring challenging times.

Friso Poldervaart, co-founder of the BCHF, hailed the foundation’s achievements.

“The fact we’ve been here for 500 days is of course a great achievement, but in the long-term more structural support for these people is the real solution.”

Many of the homeless, elderly and less fortunate individuals in Bangkok face daunting challenges as their government pension, ranging from 600 to 1000 baht per month, falls significantly short of meeting their basic needs. This financial struggle often leads them to end up on the streets, where they endure harsh conditions and a constant battle for survival.

Greg Lange, co-founder of BCHF, revealed that despite the foundation’s success he made known they still need more help.

“We are committed to be here as long as it’s needed. Because of our volunteers and donors, we are able to do so. One meal costs 19 baht, and we’re calling on everyone’s support to keep giving to the foundation in order for us to keep extending this important lifeline to these people.”

The BCHF extends its gratitude to all volunteers, partners, and supporters who have made this initiative possible. Their unwavering commitment to serving the less fortunate is truly inspiring.

The BCHF is a non-profit organisation committed to improving the lives of the homeless, elderly and less fortunate in Bangkok. Through their dedicated team of volunteers and partners, they provide essential services, including daily meals, to those in need, fostering a sense of community and compassion within the city.

For more information about the BCHF and its remarkable mission, please visit www.bangkokcommunityhelp.org or follow them on Facebook. Direct donations can be made to: Bangkok Community Help Foundation (มูลนิธ แบงค็อก คอมมูนิตี้ เฮลป์), Bangkok Bank/ธนาคารกรุงเทพ: 105-5-06287-9

