Photo courtesy of Matichon

Bangkok’s historic Song Wat Road will hold a two-night Song Wat Loy Krathong celebration on November 23 and 24, with a light parade, digital krathong floating and a riverside show of 300 drones and more than 12,000 fireworks. The main show comes on the evening of November 24, the night of the festival itself.

The Culture Ministry said on November 20 that Culture Minister Sabida Thaised will open the event, called River Meets Magic in English, at 8.30pm on November 24 at the AWC elephant courtyard in Samphanthawong district. The ministry’s Department of Cultural Promotion is organising it to pass the tradition on to younger Thais and to bring cultural tourism to the old riverside trading district.

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After a performance of Thai sepha recitation, contemporary dance and lighting, the opening will include a symbolic first krathong released on an immersive LED screen. The drone show over the Chao Phraya River follows, along with a closed-system raft display of more than 560 krathong and the fireworks set off in the middle of the river.

According to an earlier schedule published by Thairath, the event begins on November 23 with lighting on the old buildings at 6pm and a parade of tuk-tuks and more than 100 walkers from 6.15pm, and digital krathong floating opens to the public at 5pm on November 24. That schedule lists 150 drones, an opening at 7.30pm and drones and fireworks from 8.05pm, while the ministry has given 8.30pm for the opening and has not published a separate time for the drone show.

The Office of Contemporary Art and Culture will show visitors how to make krathong from recycled materials at Play Art House, with the aim of cutting the waste the festival leaves in the river.

The government expects Loy Krathong 2026 to bring in about 6 billion baht in tourism revenue nationwide, 8% more than last year.

Sabida invited both Thai and foreign visitors to attend and to wear Thai dress or local textiles. Song Wat Road is a walk from Wat Mangkon MRT station or from Ratchawong pier on the Chao Phraya Express Boat.

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