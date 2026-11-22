Photo courtesy of Prachachat

The car toll on Bangkok’s Prachim Ratthaya Expressway, the Si Rat to Outer Ring Road route, is due to rise from 65 to 80 baht on December 15, but the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will meet the operator next week to look at easing the increase or putting it back.

Under the new rates, vehicles with more than four and up to 10 wheels will pay 130 baht instead of 105 baht, a rise of 25 baht. Vehicles with more than 10 wheels face the biggest increase, 35 baht, taking their toll from 150 to 185 baht.

EXAT said the rise is not a new charge but follows the 30-year concession it signed with Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) on September 14, 2012, which calls for tolls to be reviewed by vehicle type every five years. Tolls last went up in 2021, and the Transport Ministry notice setting the new rates appeared in the Royal Gazette on September 15.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told EXAT in September to find ways to cut travel costs before the new rates start, citing the cost of living. EXAT said it would announce the outcome of the talks and any relief measures before December 15.

The elevated road carries traffic from western Bangkok and Nonthaburi across the Chao Phraya River towards Bang Sue, joining the Si Rat Expressway near the Mo Chit 2 bus terminal in Chatuchak.

According to reports, drivers continuing on the Si Rat or Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressways also pay connecting tolls at the Bang Sue 2 toll plaza, and regular users, including those in rental cars, should check their Easy Pass balance or keep enough cash.

EXAT last made Bangkok expressway travel free on October 23, when it waived tolls at 63 plazas on three expressways, including the Si Rat, for the Chulalongkorn Day holiday. That waiver did not cover the Prachim Ratthaya Expressway.

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