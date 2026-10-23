Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn

Police are searching for a motorcyclist accused of smashing a woman’s car windscreen and punching her in the face after she sounded her horn near an intersection in Lat Phrao, Bangkok, yesterday evening, October 22.

The 27 year old woman, driving a Honda Jazz, reported the alleged assault to Phahon Yothin Police Station and gave further details to reporters today, October 23. She said she would pursue legal action and would not accept a gift hamper alone as an apology.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.50pm when the woman was driving beneath the Lat Phrao intersection, near Union Mall. According to her account, a motorcyclist travelling in the same lane suddenly slowed and attempted a U-turn after passing the designated turning point.

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She sounded her horn as a warning before continuing towards Chatuchak, but the rider allegedly followed her through heavy traffic.

When her car slowed, the man reportedly approached the driver’s side, pulled at the door handle, struck the window and shouted abuse.

The woman said she repeatedly raised her hands in a wai to apologise, hoping to calm him down. Instead, he allegedly climbed onto her bonnet and stamped on the windscreen, leaving it cracked.

He then returned to the driver’s door, continued banging on the window and shouted for her to come outside.

Frightened and unable to see anyone coming to help, the woman eventually opened the door to speak with him. Despite apologising again, she said the rider punched her once around her left eye, leaving visible bruising.

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The man subsequently left the scene on his motorcycle.

Speaking to reporters, the woman said a gift hamper would not be sufficient to settle the matter. She questioned whether the man’s family would accept such an apology if their own daughter had been attacked.

She also maintained that she was willing to accept responsibility if investigators established that her car had struck the motorcycle, but insisted that the alleged assault should be prosecuted.

Police Colonel Marut Sudnongbua, superintendent of Phahon Yothin Police Station, said preliminary information suggested the two vehicles may have collided on inbound Lat Phrao Road, opposite Union Mall.

However, the woman said she was unsure whether any contact had occurred. Police have yet to establish the circumstances of the suspected collision or determine which driver, if either, was at fault.

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Marut said investigators were reviewing CCTV footage along the rider’s escape route. The search has been complicated by the motorcycle reportedly having no registration plate and the man wearing a helmet.

The woman said the rider wore a dark blue jacket and had raised his helmet visor during the confrontation, allowing her to see part of his face.

Police said the incident could constitute assault and property damage. Officers also intend to conduct alcohol and drug tests if the rider is located.

The woman appealed to motorists who witnessed the incident or recorded it on their dashcams to provide footage to investigators.

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